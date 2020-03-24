OBIT – Shirley Ann (Littlejohn) Crowe

Shirley Ann (Littlejohn) Crowe, age 69, passed away peacefully at the Tsali Care Nursing Home in Cherokee on March 23, 2020. A lifelong resident of the Wolftown Community, Shirley leaves behind two devoted sons, Jarrett “Sherriff” Crowe of Cherokee and Joel Daniel “JD” Crowe (Maritza) also of Cherokee; loving grandsons, Josh Daniel, Lakota and Jordan Lee, and Jadian George; great-grandson Sebastian Crowe, as well as many close nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Shirley and her family were always proud that one of the jobs she held was as executive secretary to three Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Principal Chiefs: the Honorable John Crowe, the Honorable Robert Youngdeer, and the Honorable Jonathan Ed Taylor.

Shirley, a fluent Cherokee speaker, loved playing Bingo and watching cable channel 35, all western and “Texas Ranger” movies. She was a member of the Cherokee Church of God.

She is pre-deceased by her parents, Jess and Alice Toineeta Littlejohn; brother, Jeremiah Hank Littlejohn; sister, Jessie Ann Littlejohn; grandson, Herman Luke Crowe; and several nephews.

A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date in light of the social distancing requirements. A graveside service is planned for her immediate family members on Wednesday, March 25 with Bro. Owen Issacs committing the body.

