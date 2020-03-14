North Carolina schools, Cherokee Central Schools to close for two weeks due to coronavirus

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Following nationwide closings and cancellations of events due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order this afternoon, Saturday, March 14, that all North Carolina public schools will close to students on Monday, March 16 for a period of at least two weeks. He also issued another executive order banning “mass gatherings of more than 100 people across the state.”

On Twitter, he stated, “I do not make this decision lightly. We know that it will be difficult on many parents and students. These measures will hurt people whose incomes are affected by the prohibition of mass gatherings, particularly the people who are paid by the hour.”

He went on to say, “We are working on efforts to deal with these challenges, from changes to unemployment insurance to special funding from the state and federal government to help get us through this.”

Soon thereafter, Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) announced that it would be closing as well. In a statement, Yona Wade, CCS director of community affairs, noted, “Due to the public health emergency facing our community and nations, Cherokee Central Schools will be closed Monday, March 16-30. Monday, March 16 will be a teacher workday.”

The statement continued, “If your child has items they need to pick up, those items can be picked up Monday, March 16 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. We ask that you check our Facebook page for updates, and we will continue to send phone messages via ConnectED. Please feel free to contact the Office of Community Affairs at 554-5117.”