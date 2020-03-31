National Census Day is April 1 when all residents of the United States are invited to participate in the 2020 Census. Residents of the Qualla Boundary can self-respond: online go to: my2020census.gov, phone (844) 330-2020, or mail if you have received a packet.

Results from the 2020 Census will be used to direct billions of dollars in federal funding to states, counties and tribes for roads, schools, emergency preparedness, hospitals, senior citizen programs, child care, food distribution, WIC and many other important programs. It will also be used in determining the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and your political representatives at all levels of government.

The following is how participation currently is going throughout the country:

Nationally: 34.7 percent

Easter Band of Cherokee Indians: 7.6 percent

North Carolina: 31.6 percent

Other Tribes:

Catawba Nation: 20.9 percent

Choctaw Nation: 19.8 percent

Ho-Chunk Nation: 12.4 percent

Poarch Creek Nation: 5.8 percent

Navajo Nation: 0.1 percent

If you have any questions, contact members of the 2020 Census Cherokee Complete Count Committee: Tammy Jackson, EBCI Extension Center, 359-6934; Adam Lambert, Qualla Boundary Public Library 359-6728; Zena Rattler, Snowbird Library, (828) 346- 6970; or Judith Welch, Senior/Elder contact, 736-3583.

– 2020 Census Cherokee Complete Count Committee release