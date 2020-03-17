Museum of the Cherokee closing until at least April 1

The following statement was released by the Museum of the Cherokee Indian on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 17:

After careful consideration, we have made the decision to close the Museum as of March 17, 2020 until at least April 1, 2020. We have been closely monitoring the ever-evolving situation around COVID-19 and the CDC guidelines. We are committed to the health and wellbeing of our visitors and staff. Thank you for understanding and we apologize for any inconvenience. We hope you and your families remain healthy during this difficult time and we look forward to visiting with you all in the very near future.