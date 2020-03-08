 Marvin (Tom) Bradley Sr. – obituary

Marvin Thomas Bradley Sr., 81 of the Big Cove Community, passed away March 7, 2020 at his home.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Seaborn and Sallie Smith Bradley, his brother, David Bradley, and sister, Lydia Marie Bradley.

Tom is survived by his wife, Sadie Wolfe Bradley of 59 years; one daughter, Vita Bradley; one son, Marvin (Tommy) Bradley Jr.; one granddaughter, Sabrina Arch (Ethan); one grandson, Dave Bradley (Talisa); his beloved great grandsons, James (Coug) and Noah Arch, Seaborn Bradley; and one “very special” great granddaughter; Eliza Jane Bradley, all of Cherokee; and a special cousin, Bertie Cooper.

Tom was faithful in attending Big Cove Baptist Church. He served 2.5 terms as a Council Member on Cherokee Tribal Council representing the Big Cove Community. He owned and operated Standingwolfe Campground and Tom’s Grocery. Tom is the last of the big farmers in Big Cove. Tom was also a skilled craftsman and made his own coffin along with several others.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 9 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Big Cove Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with James “Bo” Parris and Gil Breedlove officiating. Interment will be in the Standingwolfe Memorial Gardens.

Pall bearers will be Rob and Kenny Panther, Sonny Sneed, Marty Taylor, Boyd Owle, and Kenny Griffin.

Psalm 46

1God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.

1 Thessalonians 4:13-14

13 But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope.

14 For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangement.