Listing of Jackson County restaurants with take-out options

The following information was provided by Nick Breedlove, Jackson County Tourism Development Authority executive director.

All restaurants in Jackson County are under an N.C. order that prohibits dine-in operations. The following restaurants are offering take-out:

City Lights Cafe

(828) 587-2233

3 East Jackson Street, Sylva, NC 28779

Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.

Creekside Oyster House

(828) 586-1985

483 Skyland Drive, Sylva, NC 28779

Guadalupe Café

(828) 586-9877

606 West Main Street, Sylva, NC 28779

Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.

Innovation Brewing & Innovation Station

(828) 586-9678

Due to mandate, will only be offering growler fills to-go.

Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.

Library Kitchen and Bar

(828) 743-5512

Gift Cards Available Online

Mad Batter Kitchen

(828) 586-3555

617 West Main Street, Sylva, NC 28779

Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.

Melissa’s Backstreet Takeout

(828) 586-9131

Gift Cards Available In-Store

O’Malley’s Pub and Grill

(828) 631-0554

83 Asheville Highway, Sylva, NC 28779

Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.

The Orchard Restaurant

(828) 743-7614

905 Highway 107 South, Cashiers, NC 28717

Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.

Pie Times Pizza Company

(828) 608-0309

414 West Main Street, Sylva, NC 28779

Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.

South of Philly

(828) 586-0550

44 East Sylva Shopping Center, Sylva, NC 28779

Delivery, Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.

The Ugly Dog Public House

(828) 743-3000

Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.

Whiteside Brewing Company

(828) 743-6000

128 NC-107, Cashiers, NC 28717

Gift Cards Available In Stores or by phone and mailed. Purchases Available via Whiteside App.

White Moon

(828) 331-0111

545 Mill Street, Sylva, NC 28779

Curbside Pickup and Takeout Available

Gift Cards Available Online