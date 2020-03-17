Published On: Tue, Mar 17th, 2020

Listing of Jackson County restaurants with take-out options

 

The following information was provided by Nick Breedlove, Jackson County Tourism Development Authority executive director. 

All restaurants in Jackson County are under an N.C. order that prohibits dine-in operations. The following restaurants are offering take-out:

City Lights Cafe
(828) 587-2233
3 East Jackson Street, Sylva, NC 28779
Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.

Creekside Oyster House
(828) 586-1985
483 Skyland Drive, Sylva, NC 28779

Guadalupe Café
(828) 586-9877
606 West Main Street, Sylva, NC 28779
Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.

Innovation Brewing & Innovation Station
(828) 586-9678
Due to mandate, will only be offering growler fills to-go.
Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.

Library Kitchen and Bar
(828) 743-5512
Gift Cards Available Online

Mad Batter Kitchen
(828) 586-3555
617 West Main Street, Sylva, NC 28779
Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.

Melissa’s Backstreet Takeout
(828) 586-9131
Gift Cards Available In-Store

O’Malley’s Pub and Grill
(828) 631-0554
83 Asheville Highway, Sylva, NC 28779
Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.

The Orchard Restaurant
(828) 743-7614
905 Highway 107 South, Cashiers, NC 28717
Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.

Pie Times Pizza Company
(828) 608-0309
414 West Main Street, Sylva, NC 28779
Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.

South of Philly
(828) 586-0550
44 East Sylva Shopping Center, Sylva, NC 28779
Delivery, Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.

The Ugly Dog Public House
(828) 743-3000
Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.

Whiteside Brewing Company

(828) 743-6000

128 NC-107, Cashiers, NC 28717

Gift Cards Available In Stores or by phone and mailed. Purchases Available via Whiteside App.

White Moon

(828) 331-0111

545 Mill Street, Sylva, NC 28779

Curbside Pickup and Takeout Available

Gift Cards Available Online

