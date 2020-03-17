Listing of Jackson County restaurants with take-out options
The following information was provided by Nick Breedlove, Jackson County Tourism Development Authority executive director.
All restaurants in Jackson County are under an N.C. order that prohibits dine-in operations. The following restaurants are offering take-out:
City Lights Cafe
(828) 587-2233
3 East Jackson Street, Sylva, NC 28779
Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.
Creekside Oyster House
(828) 586-1985
483 Skyland Drive, Sylva, NC 28779
Guadalupe Café
(828) 586-9877
606 West Main Street, Sylva, NC 28779
Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.
Innovation Brewing & Innovation Station
(828) 586-9678
Due to mandate, will only be offering growler fills to-go.
Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.
Library Kitchen and Bar
(828) 743-5512
Gift Cards Available Online
Mad Batter Kitchen
(828) 586-3555
617 West Main Street, Sylva, NC 28779
Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.
Melissa’s Backstreet Takeout
(828) 586-9131
Gift Cards Available In-Store
O’Malley’s Pub and Grill
(828) 631-0554
83 Asheville Highway, Sylva, NC 28779
Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.
The Orchard Restaurant
(828) 743-7614
905 Highway 107 South, Cashiers, NC 28717
Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.
Pie Times Pizza Company
(828) 608-0309
414 West Main Street, Sylva, NC 28779
Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.
South of Philly
(828) 586-0550
44 East Sylva Shopping Center, Sylva, NC 28779
Delivery, Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.
The Ugly Dog Public House
(828) 743-3000
Gift Cards Available In-Store or by phone and mailed.
128 NC-107, Cashiers, NC 28717
Gift Cards Available In Stores or by phone and mailed. Purchases Available via Whiteside App.
545 Mill Street, Sylva, NC 28779
Curbside Pickup and Takeout Available
Gift Cards Available Online