Listing of dining options in Cherokee (as of March 18)
Due to the dine-in restrictions for restaurants, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), issued by Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed and Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday, March 17, the One Feather provides this listing of restaurant offerings in Cherokee. All restaurants located in Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort are closed at least through the end of March.
Wize Guyz Grille
68 Big Cove Road #8, 497-2838
Now through Saturday, March 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Seating for 10 outside, pick-up/carry-out
Sassy Sunflowers Bakery & Cafe’
1655 Acquoni Road, 497-2539
Daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Carry-out only
Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant
16 Cherokee Crossing, 497-0343
Daily 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Carry-out only
Waffle House
112 Cherokee Crossing, 497-6226
24 hours a day
Carry-out only
Pizza Inn Buffet
920 Tsalagi Road, 497-9143
Daily 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Carry-out only
Pizza Hut Cherokee
584 Casino Trail, 497-5600
Daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Drive-thru and carry-out only
Lee Garden
16 Cherokee Crossing, 497-4388
(unable to contact)
Front Porch Cakery & Deli
908 Tsalagi Road, 497-1776
Daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Carry-out only
New Happy Garden Chinese Restaurant
1655 Acquoni Road, 497-4310
Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Carry-out only
Paul’s Family Restaurant
1111 Tsali Blvd., 497-9012
Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday – Sunday 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Limited outdoor porch seating, carry-out available
BJ’s Diner
840 Tsali Blvd., 497-4303
Daily 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Carry-out only
Grounded Coffee Shop & Food Factory
1185 Tsalagi Road, 736-1123
Call-in or text-in orders, pick up at the drive-thru window
Kobe Express
441 US-19, 497-9779
Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Carry-out only
Qualla Java
938 Tsalagi Road, 497-2882
(unable to contact)
McDonald’s Cherokee
748 Casino Trail, 497-3535
(unable to contact)
Burger King Cherokee
US-441, 497-6120
Daily 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Drive-thru only
Wendy’s Cherokee
36 Painttown Road, 497-1277
(unable to contact)
Taco Bell Cherokee
622 Casino Trail, 497-1440
Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 midnight
Drive-thru only
Hardee’s Cherokee
1607 Acquoni Road, 497-8955
Daily 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Drive-thru only
Dairy Queen Brazier Cherokee
1137 Tsali Blvd., 497-4461
Daily 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Drive-thru only
Granny’s Kitchen
1098 Painttown Road, 497-5010
Delaying 2020 opening until Thursday, April 2
Arby’s Cherokee
17 Cherokee Crossing, 497-9613
Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Carry-out and drive-thru
Subway Cherokee
1051 Tsalagi Road Shop #3, 497-1268
Daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Carry-out only
KFC Cherokee
22 Nickeh Drive, 497-9444
Daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Carry-out only