Listing of dining options in Cherokee (as of March 18)

Due to the dine-in restrictions for restaurants, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), issued by Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed and Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday, March 17, the One Feather provides this listing of restaurant offerings in Cherokee. All restaurants located in Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort are closed at least through the end of March.

Wize Guyz Grille

68 Big Cove Road #8, 497-2838

Now through Saturday, March 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Seating for 10 outside, pick-up/carry-out

Sassy Sunflowers Bakery & Cafe’

1655 Acquoni Road, 497-2539

Daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carry-out only

Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant

16 Cherokee Crossing, 497-0343

Daily 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Carry-out only

Waffle House

112 Cherokee Crossing, 497-6226

24 hours a day

Carry-out only

Pizza Inn Buffet

920 Tsalagi Road, 497-9143

Daily 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Carry-out only

Pizza Hut Cherokee

584 Casino Trail, 497-5600

Daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Drive-thru and carry-out only

Lee Garden

16 Cherokee Crossing, 497-4388

(unable to contact)

Front Porch Cakery & Deli

908 Tsalagi Road, 497-1776

Daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carry-out only

New Happy Garden Chinese Restaurant

1655 Acquoni Road, 497-4310

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Carry-out only

Paul’s Family Restaurant

1111 Tsali Blvd., 497-9012

Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday – Sunday 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Limited outdoor porch seating, carry-out available

BJ’s Diner

840 Tsali Blvd., 497-4303

Daily 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carry-out only

Grounded Coffee Shop & Food Factory

1185 Tsalagi Road, 736-1123

Call-in or text-in orders, pick up at the drive-thru window

Kobe Express

441 US-19, 497-9779

Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Carry-out only

Qualla Java

938 Tsalagi Road, 497-2882

(unable to contact)

McDonald’s Cherokee

748 Casino Trail, 497-3535

(unable to contact)

Burger King Cherokee

US-441, 497-6120

Daily 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Drive-thru only

Wendy’s Cherokee

36 Painttown Road, 497-1277

(unable to contact)

Taco Bell Cherokee

622 Casino Trail, 497-1440

Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 midnight

Drive-thru only

Hardee’s Cherokee

1607 Acquoni Road, 497-8955

Daily 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drive-thru only

Dairy Queen Brazier Cherokee

1137 Tsali Blvd., 497-4461

Daily 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drive-thru only

Granny’s Kitchen

1098 Painttown Road, 497-5010

Delaying 2020 opening until Thursday, April 2

Arby’s Cherokee

17 Cherokee Crossing, 497-9613

Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Carry-out and drive-thru

Subway Cherokee

1051 Tsalagi Road Shop #3, 497-1268

Daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Carry-out only

KFC Cherokee

22 Nickeh Drive, 497-9444

Daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Carry-out only