Published On: Wed, Mar 18th, 2020

Listing of dining options in Cherokee (as of March 18)

 

Due to the dine-in restrictions for restaurants, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), issued by Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed and Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday, March 17, the One Feather provides this listing of restaurant offerings in Cherokee.  All restaurants located in Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort are closed at least through the end of March.

 

Wize Guyz Grille 

68 Big Cove Road #8, 497-2838 

Now through Saturday, March 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Seating for 10 outside, pick-up/carry-out 

 

Sassy Sunflowers Bakery & Cafe’

1655 Acquoni Road, 497-2539 

Daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carry-out only 

 

Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant 

16 Cherokee Crossing, 497-0343

Daily 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

Carry-out only 

 

Waffle House 

112 Cherokee Crossing, 497-6226 

24 hours a day 

Carry-out only 

 

Pizza Inn Buffet

920 Tsalagi Road, 497-9143 

Daily 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

Carry-out only 

 

Pizza Hut Cherokee 

584 Casino Trail, 497-5600 

Daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Drive-thru and carry-out only 

 

Lee Garden 

16 Cherokee Crossing, 497-4388 

(unable to contact) 

 

Front Porch Cakery & Deli

908 Tsalagi Road, 497-1776 

Daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Carry-out only 

 

New Happy Garden Chinese Restaurant 

1655 Acquoni Road, 497-4310 

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Carry-out only 

 

Paul’s Family Restaurant 

1111 Tsali Blvd., 497-9012

Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday – Sunday 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Limited outdoor porch seating, carry-out available 

 

BJ’s Diner 

840 Tsali Blvd., 497-4303 

Daily 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Carry-out only 

 

Grounded Coffee Shop & Food Factory 

1185 Tsalagi Road, 736-1123 

Call-in or text-in orders, pick up at the drive-thru window 

 

Kobe Express 

441 US-19, 497-9779 

Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Carry-out only 

 

Qualla Java 

938 Tsalagi Road, 497-2882

(unable to contact) 

 

McDonald’s Cherokee

748 Casino Trail, 497-3535 

(unable to contact) 

 

Burger King Cherokee 

US-441, 497-6120 

Daily 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Drive-thru only 

 

Wendy’s Cherokee 

36 Painttown Road, 497-1277 

(unable to contact) 

 

Taco Bell Cherokee 

622 Casino Trail, 497-1440 

Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 midnight

Drive-thru only 

 

Hardee’s Cherokee

1607 Acquoni Road, 497-8955 

Daily 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Drive-thru only 

 

Dairy Queen Brazier Cherokee 

1137 Tsali Blvd., 497-4461 

Daily 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Drive-thru only 

 

Granny’s Kitchen 

1098 Painttown Road, 497-5010 

Delaying 2020 opening until Thursday, April 2

 

Arby’s Cherokee

17 Cherokee Crossing, 497-9613 

Daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Carry-out and drive-thru 

 

Subway Cherokee

1051 Tsalagi Road Shop #3, 497-1268 

Daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Carry-out only 

 

KFC Cherokee 

22 Nickeh Drive, 497-9444 

Daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Carry-out only

 

 

 

 

