John Henry Maney – obituary

John Henry Maney, 89, of Cherokee, took his heavenly flight on March 4, 2020 to reunite with his parents, John W. Maney and Arnessa Bradley Maney; his children, Don, Ronnell, and Johnnie Ruth Maney; granddaughter, Nancy Dawnell Maney; and Beloved Woman Louise Bigmeat Maney.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores; children, Nancy Maney, William Maney, Charla Crowe and husband Melvin, Kenneth (Buff) Maney and wife Julie, Mollie Grant and partner Rodney Starlin; and stepchildren, Carolyn West and Robin West. In addition to them, he will be remembered by his close relatives, Paulette Smart, Dianne Panther, Pat Brown, Nikki Bradley, Sheila Arch, Annette Jackson, Jennifer Jackson, Zena Wolfe, his Rock Springs Baptist Church Family along with many other family members and friends. He was a wonderful and loving grandfather to 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great children.

John Henry was a proud Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War. During his lifetime, he was an Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Council Member, Indian Health Service Employee, Lions Club and Painttown Community Club Member, an award-winning potter with pieces on display at the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C. along with numerous museums worldwide. He was a faithful member of the Rock Springs Baptist Church, an avid Duke Blue Devils fan, a Senior Games Cornhole Champion and enjoyed watching Walker Texas Ranger.

People who met John Henry will remember his generosity, sense of humor and sweet demeanor. He was a kind and good person who made the world a better place. He loved the Lord and his family.

Visitation will take place at Rock Springs Baptist Church on Friday, March 6 beginning at 5 p.m. Funeral services will commence at 11 a.m. the following day with Pastors Greg Morgan, Keith Carson and Bobby Watts officiating. American Legion Steve Youngdeer Post 143 will provide Military Honors. Burial will take place at Blythe Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Micah Swimmer, Drew Grant, Cody Maney, Aniyah Younce, Osti Younce, Elijah Bryant, Kevin Primo, and Brent Younce.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.