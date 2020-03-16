We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. – 2 Corinthians 5:8

John Andrew Ryan, 58, moved into his Heavenly mansion, Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born in Augusta, Ga. on Dec. 23, 1961. First and foremost, John had known and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior many years ago. He knew without a shadow of a doubt that God’s word was the way, the truth and the life he needed in this old sinful world. And, with that he knew that Satan could attack his body but he could not have nor touch his soul. He knew without a shadow of a doubt and openly confessed he was ready to meet his Savior Jesus Christ.

John enjoyed many years working as a chef. He also was a proud honorable U.S. Air Force veteran having diligently served his country for five years. He was a loving, kind, and caring man and had an exceptionally big heart of love for all children. He had a compassionate manor that led him to consider the needs of others before his own and above all, he loved unconditionally. He loved being a jokester and making people laugh. If you were sad, he could make you laugh and smile while lifting your burdened spirit. In addition, John never met a stranger.

He is survived by his partner, Barbara Saunooke; three children, Becky Saunooke (Allen), Shawn Saunooke (Stacey), and Kim Saunooke (Mike); nine grandchildren, Josh Saunooke, Christina Saunooke, Brittney Saunooke, Dalton Maney, Tonya Maney, Cordale Wooten, Hawk Wooten, Kevin McCoy (Undine) and Sabrina Wooten (Roberto Rodriguez); and five great grandchildren, Kylan Taylor, Riley Taylor, Nevaeh Saunooke, Hynasha Ledford, and Isabella Rodriguez.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, March 14 at Acquoni Baptist Church. Reverends Bo Parris and Forman Bradley officiated with Josh Saunooke, Hawk Wooten, Cordale Wooten, Roberto Rodriquez, Dalton Maney, Willie Locust, Kevin McCoy, and Danny Owle serving as pallbearers. Burial followed in the Yellowhill Veterans Cemetery.