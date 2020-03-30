Horseshoe Bend National Military Park modifying operations

Horseshoe Bend National Military Park, in response to guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of March 26, Horseshoe Bend National Military Park will offer limited services outside those that support resource protection. At Horseshoe Bend National Military Park, the following services and operations will be suspended in order to comply with the Alabama Department of Public Health guidance:

Horseshoe Bend National Military Park’s Visitor Center, picnic area, and restrooms will be closed until further notice. In addition, the park will not conduct on-site public programs. Outdoor spaces at Horseshoe Bend National Military Park remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance. Park grounds including the boat ramp, tour road, and nature trail will remain open during normal operating hours. Park brochures are available outside the front door of the visitor center.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Horseshoe Bend National Military Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website www.nps.gov/hobe and Facebook.

If contemplating a visit to a national park during this pandemic, the NPS asks visitors to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safer and healthier.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.

– National Park Service release