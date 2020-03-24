Horseshoe Bend announces temporary Visitor Center closure 

Horseshoe Bend National Military Park’s Visitor Center and picnic area will be closed through at least April 17. Park grounds including the boat ramp, tour road, nature trail, and restroom facilities will remain open during normal operating hours. Park brochures including a map of the park, as well as the Passport stamp, will be available outside the front door of the visitor center.

Park Superintendent Barbara Tagger states, “The park regrets having to close the visitor center and picnic grounds but it is necessary for the safety of our visitors, volunteers, and staff. Please continue to enjoy the park grounds, boat launch, and tour road, while we do our part to reduce the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

Horseshoe Bend staff urges visitors to check for updates on the park’s Facebook page and website at www.nps.gov/hobe/conditions.htm as this situation continues to evolve.

The staff at Horseshoe Bend National Military Park thanks you for your patience and understanding. For more information on protecting yourself and your loved ones and how to help reduce the spread of Coronavirus, please see the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) websites.

For more information visit Horseshoe Bend’s website at www.nps.gov/hobe , on Facebook see Horseshoe Bend National Military Park, or you may call the park at 256-234-7111. Horseshoe Bend NMP is located 12 miles north of Dadeville on Alabama Highway 49.

– National Park Service release