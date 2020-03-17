Published On: Tue, Mar 17th, 2020

Dining options in Cherokee due to coronavirus

 

The following dining options in Cherokee were provided to the One Feather by the Cherokee Welcome Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 17:

Fast food restaurants will be drive-thru only

Wise Guys – dine in til 5 p.m.; after 5 p.m. carry out only til 7 p.m.

Sassy Sunflowers – 9 am. to 4 p.m. dining in

Rancho  Viejo –  11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for to-go orders only

Waffle House –  to-go orders only.

Pizza Inn – carryout only 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lee Garden – lunch buffet; dinner starts at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (to-go orders only)

Front Porch – to-go orders only

New Happy Garden – to-go orders only

Paul’s Family Restaurant – to-go orders, outdoor seating available.

BJs- 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. ( if Tribe closes 11 a.m. to  4 p.m.); no breakfast

Grounded – take-out only . Call or text your order. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kobes – to-go orders only – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

