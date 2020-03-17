Dining options in Cherokee due to coronavirus
The following dining options in Cherokee were provided to the One Feather by the Cherokee Welcome Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 17:
Fast food restaurants will be drive-thru only
Wise Guys – dine in til 5 p.m.; after 5 p.m. carry out only til 7 p.m.
Sassy Sunflowers – 9 am. to 4 p.m. dining in
Rancho Viejo – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for to-go orders only
Waffle House – to-go orders only.
Pizza Inn – carryout only 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Lee Garden – lunch buffet; dinner starts at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (to-go orders only)
Front Porch – to-go orders only
New Happy Garden – to-go orders only
Paul’s Family Restaurant – to-go orders, outdoor seating available.
BJs- 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. ( if Tribe closes 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); no breakfast
Grounded – take-out only . Call or text your order. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kobes – to-go orders only – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.