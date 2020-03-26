Published On: Thu, Mar 26th, 2020

COVID-19 cases in North Carolina through March 26 

 

Note: These figures were compiled by Dr. Reva Ballew using data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. 

March 3: First case of COVID-NC in North Carolina.  This person was in Wake County but had traveled from a long-term care facility in Washington that had an outbreak with 35 deaths.  The facility was near where “patient zero” was being isolated.  “Patient Zero”, a 35-year-old, had just returned to Seattle, Wash. on Jan. 15 from visiting family in Wuhan, China. 

March 6: 2 cases, increase of 1

March 9: 5 cases, increase of 3 

March 11: 8 cases, increase of 3 

March 12: 15 cases, increase of 7 

March 14: 23 cases, increase of 8 

March 15: 32 cases, increase of 9 

March 16: 33 cases, increase of 1 

March 17: 40 cases, increase of 7 

March 18: 63 cases, increase of 23 

March 19: 97 cases, increase of 34, 27 counties, first case of community spread documented in Mecklenburg County 

March 20: 137 cases, increase of 40 

March 21: 184 cases, increase of 47 

March 22: 255 cases, increase of 71 

March 23: 297 cases, increase of 42, 48 counties, first case in Jackson County as person traveled there 

March 24: 398 cases, increase of 101 

March 25: 504 cases, increase of 106, first N.C. death reported 

March 26: 636 cases, increase of 132 

