COMMENTARY: Before you cross the road, look right, then left…

Observations and random thoughts.

Series 2020, volume OnePointThree.

By WILLIAM LEDFORD

Does anyone ever feel like having a beer after a long hard day at work? I’ve read about a few people, fearing the virus that first appeared in Wutan, China are currently searching the Internet to see if they can get coronavirus from drinking Corona beer and that actual sales of Corona beer have dropped because of these fears. If you’re one of the people believing these things to be true, beer is only one of your problems.

Covid-19, or coronavirus, seems to be a very serious, highly infectious virus that’s hit every continent in the world except Antarctica. It’s now in the USA and our leader and his team has absolutely no idea how to handle it so, he handed it off to VP Mike Pence. It simply seems as if the POTUS rolled some dice on this. If Pence does the unexpected and steps up, Trump takes credit, if Pence fails, he takes the fall. Win-win for Mr. Trump.

Back in my day, a long, long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, when I was known as Wild Bill (I’m Mild Bill now) I’ve experienced the Corona virus, and the Coors virus, the Boones Farm, Bacardi and occasionally the Wild Turkey viruses. I’ve found that lots of green and red chile and lying very still in a quiet dark place helps with those.

I was reading a hilarious open letter the other day from an obvious Trump supporter, maybe one of those folks that follow his campaign pep rallies like groupies, perhaps proudly wearing a turkey feather war bonnet and usually standing beside the guy wearing the “Black For Trump” tee, postulate about the Democratic Party losing “their” way. A few other things were said but I couldn’t continue because I was laughing so hard. I thought to myself, the Democrats can’t lose their way, they’ve got so many people telling them which way to go these days. Go left…no…further left…way out there left…Bernie Sanders left. Oops, that’s a little too far left. Someone said that “Bernie Sanders initials are B.S. but he isn’t”, I thought to myself, gee, maybe that’s right, I mean, left.

The House O’ Representatives recently passed the “Emmitt Till Bill”, a no-brainer “anti-lynching” bill. It actually had four nay votes, anybody want to guess which party those four nays stand with? Their reasoning had everything to do with that tired old argument regarding “states’ rights” which as I recall, was the catalyst for that treasonous uprising Southern states started in the 1860s to keep their slaves, you know, the thing historians call, The Civil War. Yeah, that thing.

Lost their way. That’s the funniest thing I’ve ever heard coming from people who take the words “tax cuts for the rich” and hearing this think, “well, tax cuts, that’s a good thing.” I truly believe that most conservatives get all of their talking points from the non-news opinion shows like Fox and Friends and Hannity, Dobbs, Ingraham, Carlson and that stellar individual who was recently awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom, Rush Limbaugh. Limbaugh recently stated that the coronavirus is only a cold and the Democrats are “weaponizing” the crisis to try and take down Trump. Yep. And by the way, Trump now wants more money, billions, for the military which is OK but at the same time he’s taking money, billions, from the military that’s allocated for things like base housing and necessary installation upgrades to build his wall that Mexico was supposed to pay for, not OK. Trump is also proposing money to fight the coronavirus but wants to cut things such as heating oil for people that are poor or elderly to pay for it. You won’t see that on “America’s News Channel”.

I’m done. Yay! I was once informed that yay is a Ponca word meaning…nah…you look it up. But, I found this joke the other day while deleting old email and being me, I’ll share.

“I was walking past the mental hospital the other day and all the patients in the yard were shouting,’13…13…13’…!

The fence was too high to see over, but I saw a little gap in the planks and looked through to see what was going on.

Someone on the other side of the fence poked me in the eye with a stick.

Then they all started shouting, ‘14…14…14’…!”

Ledford is a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians currently residing in Albuquerque, N.M.