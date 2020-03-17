Clarence A. Pilkington – obituary

Clarence A. Pilkington, 84, of Bryson City, went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 16, 2020. A native of Swain County, he was the son of the late Roy Pilkington and Bonnie Welch Pilkington. He was a member of Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Clarence was a veteran and retired from the Federal Government.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory A. Pilkington and his brother, W.K. (Buddy) Pilkington.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy A. Pilkington; sisters, Lluetta White, Lewellyn Parker and Barbara Fortner; grandchildren, Diane Manuel and husband Paul, Corey O’Donnell; great grandchildren, Travis Fynn and Belbyn Manuel; nephews, David Parker, Richard Fortner; great nephew, Dallas Shuler and daughter-in-law, Trudy Ruggles.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at Swain Memorial Park. Revs. Earl Holden and Mike Cogdill will officiate.

Pallbearers will be David Rowland, Ham Huskey, Richard Fortner, Paul Manuel, Corey O’Donnell and Christopher Crutchfield.

Crisp Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.