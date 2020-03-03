  Cherokee fishing tournaments dates and information

Opening Day Tournament. March 28-29. Registration deadline is March 27. $15 registration fee and $20,000 cash prizes. Two-day tribal fishing permit required

Registration deadline is March 27. $15 registration fee and $20,000 cash prizes. Two-day tribal fishing permit required Memorial Day Tournament. May 23-24. Registration deadline is May 22. $15 registration fee and $10,000 cash prizes. Two-day tribal fishing permit required

Registration deadline is May 22. $15 registration fee and $10,000 cash prizes. Two-day tribal fishing permit required Tim Hill Memorial Tournament. July 11-12. Registration deadline is July 10. $15 registration fee and $10,000 cash prizes. Two-day tribal fishing permit required

Registration deadline is July 10. $15 registration fee and $10,000 cash prizes. Two-day tribal fishing permit required Qualla Country Tournament. Sept. 5-6. Registration deadline is Sept. 4. $15 registration fee and $20,000 cash prizes. Two-day tribal fishing permit required

Registration deadline is Sept. 4. $15 registration fee and $20,000 cash prizes. Two-day tribal fishing permit required Rumble in the Rhododendron. Nov. 7-8. Two-may team fly fishing. Registration is Oct. 5. $300 entry fee and $10,000 cash prizes. Call 497-9300 to register for this tournament only.

You can register for the first four tournaments and buy a permit at www.fishcherokee.com or from a local permit vendor in Cherokee. All legal fishing methods apply. Fishing hours for the tournament are one hour prior to sunrise until one hour after sunset. Tagged fish are stocked in all rivers, streams, and ponds within the Catch & Keep Enterprise Waters for each respective tournament. Tagged fish are not stocked in the Catch & Release trophy fly fishing waters. Opening day of fishing is Saturday, March 28 and the Catch & Keep Enterprise waters will be closed to everyone from March 14-27.

Members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) can use their tribal enrollment card as a fishing permit. Registration is still required for tournaments. Spouses of EBCI tribal members as well as EBCI first descendants can obtain a free, special-use permit to fish enterprise waters by submitting required documentation to the EBCI Fisheries & Wildlife Management Office located at the Tribal Utilities (Brad) Building on Hwy. 19. Registration is still required for tournaments, and the permits are valid for one year.

Info: 359-6094

– EBCI Natural Resources