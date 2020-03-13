Census response options amid COVID-19 concerns 

The U.S. Census Bureau began sending out invitations recently to participate in the 2020 Census. A total of 95 percent of households will receive an initial invitation to respond to the census in the mail. Depending on how likely your area is to respond online, you’ll receive either an invitation encouraging you to respond online or an invitation along with a paper questionnaire.

The 2020 Census Cherokee Complete Court Committee noted, “With the evolving spread and response plans to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), we understand there are questions around how this may impact Census Bureau operations, and how we conduct outreach across our tribal nations throughout the overall 2020 Census.”

It is helpful to note there are multiple ways to respond to the Census without person to person interaction. Please note the following:

There are three ways to respond to the 2020 Census from the comfort of your own home: Online, by phone, or by returning the paper questionnaire.

The website accepting census responses is live at my2020census.gov. Households have begun receiving invitations to participate in the 2020 Census.

The Census Bureau has plans in place for if/when a pandemic occurs during census operations – this includes the coronavirus. They will continue to stay up-to-date on the status of the virus and adjust their plans accordingly.

If you have any questions concerning the 2020 Census please contact the following 2020 Census Cherokee Complete Count Committee members:

Tammy Jackson (EBCI Extension Center), 359-6934, tammjack@nc-cherokee.com

Kim Smith (U.S. Census Regional Rep.), (865) 936-1592, kimberly.smith@2020census.gov

Zena Rattler (Snowbird Library), 346-6970, zenaratt@nc-cherokee.com

Adam Lambert (Qualla Boundary Library), 359-6728, adamlamb@nc-cherokee.com

Hope Huskey (Sequoyah Fund), 359-5005, hopehuskey@sequoyahfund.org

Judith Welch (Southwestern Council on Aging), 736-3583

Lisa Parker (BIA Realty), 497-5104, lisa.park@bia.gov

Melanie Lambert (Tribal Enrollment), 359-6464, melalamb@nc-cherokee.com

Nakeysha Welch (Tribal Enrollment), 359-6467, nakewelc@nc-cherokee.com

Tamara Jackson (EBCI Housing & Community Development), 359-6916, tamajack@nc-cherokee.com

William Maney (Dora Reed Tribal Childcare), 359-2218, willmane@nc-cherokee.com

Heather Owle (EBCI Communications), 736-8273, heatowle@nc-cherokee.com

Kelsey Jackson (EOC), 359-6431, kelsjack@nc-cherokee.com

Jessica Winchester (Cherokee Central Schools), 554-5124, jessica.winchester@ccs-nc.org

Visit the 2020census.gov website for more information.

– 2020 Census Cherokee Complete Count Committee