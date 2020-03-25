BASKETBALL: Teesateskie named NCCAA All-American 

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

Tori Teesateskie, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, has been named a NCCAA (National Christian College Athletic Association) DII Third Team All-American. Last month, she was also named to the NCCAA Mideast All-Region Team. Teesateskie, who plays for the Johnson University (Tenn.) Lady Royals, was the only freshman named to both lists.

“First off, I would say that I am truly honored to receive this award,” said Teesateskie. “Putting things into perspective for the upcoming years is that my work ethic has to continue in the off-season. My ability to achieve a higher level of success from what I have accomplished this year will depend on it. I have been truly blessed for the opportunity to continue to play a sport I fell in love with when I was 6-years-old. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine I would one day become an All-American athlete.”

Teesateskie, a Cherokee High School graduate and former Lady Brave, finished the regular season with 460 points (20.9/game) shooting 43.9 percent from the field, 39.11 percent from three-point land, and 80.77 percent from the free throw line.

Speaking of Teesateskie’s work ethic, Caylee Braziel, Lady Royals head coach, previously told the One Feather, “She is an incredible worker. She stays in the gym and keeps working, goes after it. She’s the first one there. I’ve seen her kick into even higher gear as the year’s gone on which is just incredible. Tori is the kind of player that is so composed, so even-keeled; which really brings consistency. Part of what makes her so good is she is so consistent.”

The full listings of NCCAA DII Women’s Basketball All-Americans is as follows:

First Team: Lauran Alvarez (Pensacola Christian College), Aaliyah Clark (Arlington Baptist University), Ashley Hoek (Grace Christian University), Callie Morrison (Maranatha Baptist University), and Tiffany Williams (Emmaus Bible College)

Second Team: Megan George (Grace Christian University), Kylee Leffew (Bob Jones University), Tamaria Manning (Champion Christian College), Sandy McElhaney (Pensacola Christian College), and Peniah Waites (Arlington Baptist University)

Third Team: Kia Gelinas (Emmaus Bible College), Destiny Gonzalez (Champion Christian College), Madison Shupe (Bob Jones University), Tori Teesateskie (Johnson University, Tenn.), and Oriona Woods (Campbellsville University Herrodsburg).