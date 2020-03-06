BASKETBALL: Braves, Lady Braves to play in all-star games 

Text and photos by SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

Several members of the Cherokee Lady Braves and Braves varsity basketball teams, as well as the coaches of both of those squads, have been invited to participate in post-season all-star games.

Sterling Santa Maria, Braves senior, and Aaron Hogner, Braves head coach, will participate in the 68th Annual Blue-White All-Star boys game on Saturday, March 21 at Pisgah High School. Both will be on the White team along with Braves assistant coaches Jack Gloyne and Ethan Clapsaddle. The 44th Annual Blue-White All-Star girls game will start at 6 p.m. followed by the boys game. Advance tickets are on sale now at www.bluewhiteallstar.com.

Several Cherokee players are participating in the 6th Annual West vs Midwest 1A All-Star Basketball Game on Saturday, March 21 at the Charles George Memorial Arena. The girls game starts at 5 p.m. followed by the boys game. Braves seniors Bobby Crowe, Treannie Larch, and Ethan Crowe will play for the West in the boys game. Lady Braves seniors Raylen Bark and Tigger King will play for the West in the girls game, and Lady Braves Head Coach Keith Pinnix will be the head coach for the West girls. Admission to the games is $7.00.

Rosters for the Blue-White All-Star games are as follows:

White Boys: Sterling Santa Maria (Cherokee), Adam Crook (Enka), Drew Scott (Brevard), Gavin Strickland (Henderson), Tyrece Thompson (Asheville), Famous Pasley (Asheville), Ben Bryson (West Henderson), Josh Lyda (West Henderson), Mitch Wike (Smoky Mountain), and Zeb Sink (Smoky Mountain)

Blue Boys: JT Laws (North Buncombe), Caden Norris (North Buncombe), Nathaniel Ledford (Mountain Heritage), Justus Shelton (Mountain Heritage), Callin Randolph (Mountain Heritage), Lucas Jenkins (Mountain Heritage), Jacob Lamb (Madison), Ty Watkins (RS Central), Cameron Phillips (TC Roberson), Jakari Thompson (AC Reynolds), and Tyler Parton (AC Reynolds)

White Girls: Annabelle Schultz (Erwin), Michelle Lopez (Brevard), Tristen Berry (Brevard), Lucy McRae (Smoky Mountain), Sydni Addison (Murphy), Ava Yurko (Asheville), Sekaya Canady (Hendersonville), Carter Gibson (Pisgah), MaeAnna Norris (Pisgah), Mae Cordiale (Enka), and Cambrie Lovin (Robbinsville)

Blue Girls: Hannah Ray (Mountain Heritage), Kylie Robinson (Mountain Heritage), Makenna Perkins (McDowell), Kaitlyn Light (North Buncombe), Lani Woods (North Buncombe), Hannah McMahon (Mitchell), Abby Hedgepeth (North Henderson), Ashley Patton (North Henderson), Nikya Lynch (RS Central), and Sara Fletcher (Reynolds)

Rosters for the West vs Midwest All-Star games are as follows:

West Boys: Bobby Crowe (Cherokee), Ethan Crowe (Cherokee), Treannie Larch (Cherokee), Landon White (Andrews), Jose Martinez (Andrews), Mark Cothern (Hayesville), Dillon Schmitt (Highlands), Justice Dorsey (Murphy), Devonte Murray (Murphy), Nick Millsaps (Swain County), Connor Hyatt (Swain County) Landyn Hall (Robbinsville), Dylan Stroud (Nantahala), and Colton Taylor (Blue Ridge)

West Girls: Raylen Bark (Cherokee), Tigger King (Cherokee), Karlie Curtis (Andrews), Abby Hedden (Andrews), Annie Brooks (Hayesville), Jade Patterson (Hayesville), Kendra McCall (Highlands), Erika Sena (Murphy), Savannah O’Dell (Nantahala), Karlyn Matheson (Robbinsville), and Ashlyn Dodson (Rosman)

Rosters for the Midwest teams were unavailable by press time.