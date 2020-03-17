BASKETBALL: Braves, Lady Braves named to All-Conference teams 

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

Several members of the Cherokee Braves and Lady Braves varsity basketball teams have been named to the Big Smoky Mountain All-Conference teams. The Braves’ Sterling Santa Maria and Sarron Johnson were named All-Conference along with the Lady Braves’ Deante Toineeta and Naomi Smith.

Three Braves and three Lady Braves were also named to the Honorable Mention teams including: Bobby Crowe, Treannie Larch, Don Bradley, Raylen Bark, Vivian Ross, and Rhyan Girty.

Jake McTaggart (Hayesville) was named the Boys Player of the Year and Torin Rogers (Murphy) was named the Girls Player of the Year. Michael Cottrell (Hayesville boys) and Ray Gutierrez (Murphy girls) both received Coach of the Year honors.

Following are the full teams:

Boys All-Conference: Kabe Ellis (Andrews), Tucker Holloway (Andrews), Sterling Santa Maria (Cherokee), Sarron Johnson (Cherokee), Jake McTaggart (Hayesville), Kolbe Ashe (Hayesville), Blake McClure (Hayesville), Abram Abling (Murphy), Judaiah Littlejohn (Swain Co.), Donnavin Groenewold (Swain Co.), and Nick Millsaps (Swain Co.)

Boys Honorable Mention: Landon White (Andrews), Jose Martinez (Andrews), Bryson Holloway (Andrews), Bobby Crowe (Cherokee), Treannie Larch (Cherokee), Don Bradley (Cherokee), Hayden McClure (Hayesville), Mark Cothren (Hayesville), Justice Dorsey (Murphy), Isra Smith (Murphy), Landyn Hall (Robbinsville), Benet Ramio-Comas (Rosman)

Girls All-Conference: Deante Toineeta (Cherokee), Naomi Smith (Cherokee), Jade Patterson (Hayesville), Torin Rogers (Murphy), Syndni Addison (Murphy), Sarah Pullium (Murphy), Cambrie Lovin (Robbinsville), Desta Trammell (Robbinsville), Landyn Stewart (Rosman), Mazie Helpman (Swain Co.)

Girls Honorable Mention: Abby Hedden (Andrews), Raylen Bark (Cherokee), Vivian Ross (Cherokee), Rhyan Girty (Cherokee), Brianna Foster (Hayesville), Lila Payne (Hayesville), Annie Brooks (Hayesville), Mia Wilson (Murphy), Kaiya Pickens (Murphy), Yeika Jimenez (Robbinsville), Halee Anderson (Robbinsville), Savana Smith (Swain Co.), Amaya Hicks (Swain Co.), Reagan Chapman (Rosman), Ashlyn Dodson (Rosman)