Anniversary event of the Battle of Horseshoe Bend cancelled 

National Park Service staff at Horseshoe Bend National Military Park are closely following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama Public Health Department (APH) with regard to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), and has chosen to cancel the annual Battle of Horseshoe Bend Anniversary event and museum dedication, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28.

As of Monday, March 16, both the CDC and APH recommend cancelling events and gatherings of more than 10 people for at least 8 weeks. The visitor center is still closed due to renovations.

Park grounds including the boat ramp, tour road, nature trail, and restroom facilities will remain open during normal operating hours. Park brochures including a map of the park, as well as the Passport program stamp, will be available outside the front door of the visitor center.

Park Superintendent Barbara Tagger states, “The park regrets having to cancel the event but it is necessary for the health of our visitors, volunteers, and staff. We recognize people need their parks in times of crisis. Please continue to enjoy the park grounds, boat launch, tour road, and picnic area while we all do our part to reduce the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).We encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines and observe social distancing while enjoying the park.”

Horseshoe Bend staff urges visitors to check for updates on the park’s Facebook page (see Horseshoe Bend National Military Park,) and website at www.nps.gov/hobe as this situation continues to evolve.

Horseshoe Bend NMP is located 12 miles north of Dadeville on Alabama Highway 49.

– National Park Service release