2020 Census update

Residents of the Qualla Boundary who have yet to receive a 2020 Census Packet can still participate now.

“We need your help to count everyone in the United States by providing basic information about all adults, children, and babies living or staying at your address,” Census 2020 Cherokee Complete Count Committee officials stated. “It’s simple, easy, and only takes ten minutes!”

Just go to my2020census.gov to complete the Census questionnaire online by using your smartphone or computer. The 12-digit Census ID is not required. Just click “I don’t have an ID number” and follow the directions.

Person 1 & Question #9:

Person 1: In order for your household to be counted as an American Indian home, Person #1 must be listed as an American Indian.

Question #9 Race: Check American Indian if you are a member of an American Indian Tribe. Type in the name of the tribe. For EBCI members, type in Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians.

After you complete the information for Person #1, continue to complete the form for every person living in your home. Everyone counts.

If you have any questions, contact any of the 2020 Census Cherokee Complete Count Information Locations: Tammy Jackson, EBCI Extension Center, 359-6934; Adam Lambert, Qualla Boundary Public Library, 359-6728; Zena Rattler, Snowbird Library, (828) 346-6970; or and Judith Welch, Senior/Elder contact,736-3583.

– Census 2020 Cherokee Complete Count Committee release