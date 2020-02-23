WRESTLING: Three EBCI tribal members win state wrestling titles

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

GREENSBORO – Three members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) took home 1A State wrestling titles at the NCHSAA State Wrestling Tournament held at the Greensboro Colliseum on Feb. 21-22. Jonas Trejo (Swain County), 126lb; Nathan Fisher (Robbinsville), 138lb; and Kyle Fink (Robbinsville) 195lb all took home the championship in their respective weight divisions.

Trejo began the weekend with a quarterfinal win by fall (3:14) over Austin Kennedy of Uwharrie Charter. He won a semifinal decision (7-6) over Jonah Hayes of Avery County, and then Trejo won in the championship match by fall (1:31) over Chandler Steel of Chatham Charter. He also won the 1A West Regional title to qualify for the state meet.

Fisher started out the weekend with a quarterfinal win by fall (1:15) over Drew Shelton of Uwharrie Charter. He won in the semifinals in the first sudden victory period over Connor Medvar of Mt. Airy. Fisher won in the championship match by major decision (8-0) over Nathan Brock of Swain County. He qualified for the state meet with a third place finish in the 1A West Regional meet.

Fink started his championship run with a quarterfinal win by fall (5:14) over Stephen Falkner of Louisberg. He won his semifinal match by decision (5-1) over Jordan Mitchell of South Stokes, and Fink won in the championship match by decision (1-0) over Jackson Tumbarello of Mt. Airy. He also won the 1A West Regional title to qualify for the state meet.

Avery County was named the 1A team champion with a score of 157.5 followed by Uwharrie Charter with 116.

Heaven Fitch (Uwharrie Charter), 106lb, was named the 1A Most Outstanding Wrestler. According to information from the NCHSAA, “Heaven Fitch became the first female to win an NCHSAA wrestling individual state championship. Last year, she finished fourth to become the first female to place at the state individual tournament.”

Cherokee High School was represented by three wrestlers including Braden Taylor (160lb), Caden Pheasant (170lb), and Masih Catolster (285lb). All three qualified for the state meet with fourth place finishes in the 1A West Regional meet.

Following are the final places of each of the 1A weight divisions per NCHSAA:

106lb

1st – Heaven Fitch (Uwharrie Charter)

2nd – Luke Wilson (Robbinsville)

3rd – Hunter Fulp (North Stokes)

4h – Brandon Ropp (Rosman)

113lb

1st – Gage Beal (Uwharrie Charter)

2nd – Cody Lawson (South Stokes)

3rd – Logan Tortual (Rosewood)

4th – Brady Buchanan (Cherryville)

120lb

1st – Ethan Shell (Avery County)

2nd – Dylan Lowery (Mitchell)

3rd – Ricardo Bustos (Albemarle)

4th – Satchel McCoy (Polk County)

126lb

1st – Jonas Trejo (Swain County)

2nd – Chandler Steel (Chatham Charter)

3rd – Jonah Hayes (Avery County)

4th – Jayden Nowell (Robbinsville)

132lb

1st – River Griffith (Avery County)

2nd – Preston Burnett (Polk County)

3rd – Renfere Garcia (South Stanly)

4th – Ryan Riffle (Cherryville)

138lb

1st – Nathan Fisher (Robbinsville)

2nd – Nathan Brock (Swain County)

3rd – Connor Medvar (Mt. Airy)

4th – Evan Wagoner (Alleghany)

145lb

1st – Franklin Bennett (Mt. Airy)

2nd – Austin Bauguess (East Wilkes)

3rd – Grayson Roberts (Uwharrie Charter)

4th – Trent Drake (South Stanly)

152lb

1st – Jerry Jimenez (Uwharrie Charter)

2nd – Bradley Parker (Avery County)

3rd – Alexander Suszko (Lejeune)

4th – Hunter Barrier (South Stanly)

160lb

1st – Seth Blackledge (Avery County)

2nd – Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes)

3rd – Doug Bowles (Uwharrie Charter)

4th – Justin Stewart (Robbinsville)

170lb

1st – Jackson Boles (South Stokes)

2nd – Dalton Towe (Avery County)

3rd – Dustin Rector (Alleghany)

4th – Jathan Parker (East Carteret)

182lb

1st – Lucas Andrews (Avery County)

2nd – Wesley Sharpe (Voyager)

3rd – Daniel Cancro (Bishop McGuinness)

4th – Jaime Bernal (Uwharrie Charter)

195lb

1st – Kyle Fink (Robbinsville)

2nd – Jackson Tumbarello (Mt. Airy)

3rd – Jordan Mitchell (South Stokes)

4th – Wade Turner (Thomas Jefferson)

220lb

1st – Levi Andrews (Avery County)

2nd – Sergio Saldana (Uwharrie Charter)

3rd – Eric Olvera (Mt. Airy)

4th – Tony Rogers (South Stanly)

285lb

1st – Javon Armstrong (Pamlico County)

2nd – CJ Henderson (Elkin)

3rd – Ezekiel Jayne (East Carteret)

4th – Unique Carvalho (Albemarle)