WRESTLING: Three Braves, other SMC wrestlers qualify for State

MT. AIRY – Three members of the Cherokee Braves Varsity Wrestling Team placed at the 1A West Regional Championship at Mt. Airy High School on Saturday, Feb. 15 and punched their ticket for the State meet on Feb. 21-22 in Greensboro. Braden Taylor (160lb), Caden Pheasant (170lb), and Masih Catolster (285lb) all placed fourth in their divisions.

Avery County won the team regional title with a score of 222 followed by Swain County 147, Robbinsville 131.5, and Mt. Airy 118.

The wrestlers from the Smoky Mountain Conference who placed in the top four in their weight division and qualified for State include the following:

106lb:

– 3rd place – Luke Wilson, Robbinsville

113lb:

– 2nd place – Kevin Cook, Hayesville

– 4th place – John Parton, Swain County

126lb:

– 1st place – Jonas Trejo, Swain County

– 2nd place – Jayden Nowell, Robbinsville

-4th place – Zane Lucksavage, Hayesville

132lb:

– 4th place – Cade Vaughn, Andrews

138lb:

– 2nd place – Nathan Brock, Swain County

– 3rd place – Nathan Fisher, Robbinsville

145lb:

– 4th place – Lucas Brown, Swain County

152lb:

– 3rd place – Hunter Craig, Swain County

160lb:

– 1st place – Justin Stewart, Robbinsville

– 4th place – Braden Taylor, Cherokee

170lb:

– 4th place – Caden Pheasant, Cherokee

182lb:

– 2nd place – Cody Long, Swain County

– 4th place – Samuel Wood, Andrews

195lb:

– 1st place – Kyle Fink, Robbinsville

220lb:

– 3rd place – Ethan Taylor, Hayesville

285lb:

– 4th place – Masih Catolster, Cherokee

– One Feather staff