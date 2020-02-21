WRESTLING: Quarterfinal results from NCHSAA 1A State Tournament

GREENSBORO – The NCHSAA held the championship first round of the 2020 Individual Wrestling Tournament on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 21 at the Greensboro Colesium. All of these wrestlers will continue in the tournament in either the consolation first round or the next round of the the championship bracket.

You can follow along with live results through TrackWrestling.com by searching for NCHSAA in the tournaments section.

View updated brackets here.

1A 106

Championship Quarterfinals

Heaven Fitch (Uwharrie Charter, 52-4) won by fall over Austin Jones (Starmount, 28-14) (Fall 2:00)

Hunter Fulp (North Stokes, 41-3) won by fall over Horveli Rodriquez (Albemarle, 13-22) (Fall 3:26)

Luke Wilson (Robbinsville, 28-16) won in first period sudden victory over Tristian Hale (South Davidson, 27-11) (SV-1 1-0)

Brandon Ropp (Rosman, 34-9) won by fall over Trevor Johnson (Granville Central, 8-7) (Fall 1:55)

1A 113

Championship Quarterfinals

Cody Lawson (South Stokes, 33-7) won by fall over John Parton (Swain County, 23-21) (Fall 2:58)

Logan Tortual (Rosewood, 48-8) won by fall over Kevin Cook (Hayesville, 23-9) (Fall 0:44)

Gage Beal (Uwharrie Charter, 53-3) won by fall over Collier Foster (Polk County, 36-19) (Fall 2:48)

Brady Buchanan (Cherryville, 33-6) won by decision over Tristen Scott (Granville Central, 28-8) (Dec 13-6)

1A 120

Championship Quarterfinals

Satchel McCoy (Polk County, 33-15) won by fall over David Garcia (Granville Central, 19-7) (Fall 4:32)

Dylan Lowery (Mitchell, 22-2) won by fall over Ricardo Bustos (Albemarle, 26-9) (Fall 3:56)

Ronan Carletta (East Carteret, 26-11) won by major decision over Bryson Church (Alleghany, 35-16) (MD 11-1)

Ethan Shell (Avery County, 52-3) won by fall over William Kimball (Rosewood, 36-18) (Fall 0:44)

1A 126

Championship Quarterfinals

Chandler Steel (Chatham Charter, 29-5) won by fall over Zane Lucksavage (Hayesville, 33-13) (Fall 4:49)

Jayden Nowell (Robbinsville, 33-5) won by fall over Jaquavius Caraway (South Stanly, 40-17) (Fall 5:34)

Jonah Hayes (Avery County, 43-8) won by decision over Brice Browning (Tarboro, 33-6) (Dec 8-5)

Jonas Trejo (Swain County, 36-8) won by fall over Austin Kennedy (Uwharrie Charter, 40-16) (Fall 3:14)

1A 132

Championship Quarterfinals

Renfere Garcia (South Stanly, 33-12) won by fall over Cade Vaughn (Andrews, 22-18) (Fall 5:30)

Preston Burnett (Polk County, 43-10) won by fall over James Lawrence (East Carteret, 44-7) (Fall 5:02)

Ryan Riffle (Cherryville, 32-18) won by fall over Braeden Reiss (Rosewood, 38-17) (Fall 3:44)

River Griffith (Avery County, 56-2) won by fall over Jaylei Evans (Voyager Academy, 18-17) (Fall 0:59)

1A 138

Championship Quarterfinals

Evan Wagoner (Alleghany, 44-9) won by major decision over Michael Gabbard (South Stanly, 41-14) (MD 12-1)

Nathan Brock (Swain County, 49-11) won by fall over Elliot Sullivan (Neuse Charter, 27-16) (Fall 3:18)

Nathan Fisher (Robbinsville, 44-8) won by fall over Drew Shelton (Uwharrie Charter, 13-7) (Fall 1:15)

Connor Medvar (Mount Airy, 37-1) won by tech fall over Jacob Livesay (Lejeune, 20-15) (TF-1.5 3:56 (15-0))

1A 145

Championship Quarterfinals

Trent Drake (South Stanly, 28-6) won by fall over Lucas Brown (Swain County, 41-15) (Fall 4:36)

Austin Bauguess (East Wilkes, 34-7) won by decision over Johnny Dotson (South Stokes, 33-16) (Dec 11-8)

Grayson Roberts (Uwharrie Charter, 20-6) won by decision over Riley Pruitt (Alleghany, 36-18) (Dec 3-2)

Franklin Bennett (Mount Airy, 38-6) won by decision over Dylan Polatty (Manteo, 27-16) (Dec 3-1)

1A 152

Championship Quarterfinals

Jerry Jimenez (Uwharrie Charter, 55-3) won by fall over Sterlin Holbrook (Starmount, 26-12) (Fall 5:02)

Hunter Barrier (South Stanly, 47-9) won by fall over Chase Miller (Cherryville, 30-18) (Fall 4:51)

Alexander Suszko (Lejeune, 20-2) won by fall over Hunter Craig (Swain County, 42-21) (Fall 2:58)

Bradley Parker (Avery County, 33-6) won by fall over Matthew Pelletier (Neuse Charter, 32-16) (Fall 2:35)

1A 160

Championship Quarterfinals

Doug Bowles (Uwharrie Charter, 42-5) won by fall over Braden Taylor (Cherokee, 22-10) (Fall 3:12)

Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes, 41-5) won by decision over Kaleb Mitchell (South Stokes, 17-4) (Dec 2-1)

Seth Blackledge (Avery County, 24-6) won by tech fall over Nicholas Johnson (Granville Central, 25-9) (TF-1.5 4:06 (15-0))

Justin Stewart (Robbinsville, 24-2) won by fall over Malikai Briggs (Louisburg, 24-5) (Fall 2:47)

1A 170

Championship Quarterfinals

Jackson Boles (South Stokes, 42-0) won by fall over Caden Pheasant (Cherokee, 25-7) (Fall 1:26)

Matthew Mauro (Bradford Prep, 54-8) won by tech fall over Cameron Clark (Uwharrie Charter, 48-8) (TF-1.5 5:46 (16-0))

Dalton Towe (Avery County, 46-13) won by major decision over Jathan Parker (East Carteret, 47-10) (MD 13-5)

Dustin Rector (Alleghany, 46-5) won by fall over Tyler Parrish (Rosewood, 24-19) (Fall 0:53)

1A 182

Championship Quarterfinals

Wesley Sharpe (Voyager Academy, 20-5) won by fall over Samuel Wood (Andrews, 26-12) (Fall 3:32)

Jaime Bernal (Uwharrie Charter, 52-6) won by decision over Cody Long (Swain County, 40-12) (Dec 7-6)

Daniel Cancro (Bishop McGuinness, 38-8) won by fall over Gage Mcswain (Polk County, 26-9) (Fall 4:30)

Lucas Andrews (Avery County, 54-4) won by fall over Elijah Mitchell (Louisburg, 24-8) (Fall 0:37)

1A 195

Championship Quarterfinals

Trey Thompson (Polk County, 37-12) won by decision over Adrian Little (Albemarle, 28-5) (Dec 5-4)

Jackson Tumbarello (Mount Airy, 39-4) won by fall over Meliek Bryant (North Stanly, 21-12) (Fall 4:34)

Jordan Mitchell (South Stokes, 35-6) won by decision over Wade Turner (Thomas Jefferson, 28-4) (Dec 14-8)

Kyle Fink (Robbinsville, 45-7) won by fall over Stephen Falkner (Louisburg, 26-11) (Fall 5:14)

1A 220

Championship Quarterfinals

Sergio Saldana (Uwharrie Charter, 58-3) won by fall over Samuel Shook (Mitchell, 21-15) (Fall 2:52)

Eric Olvera (Mount Airy, 34-4) won by decision over Naqian Carpenter (Albemarle, 10-4) (Dec 9-6)

Tony Rogers (South Stanly, 36-7) won by fall over Ethan Taylor (Hayesville, 25-16) (Fall 1:05)

Levi Andrews (Avery County, 47-4) won by fall over Da`rjon Smith (Pender, 23-6) (Fall 0:35)

1A 285

Championship Quarterfinals

Javon Armstrong (Pamlico County, 30-0) won by fall over Masih Catolster (Cherokee, 20-10) (Fall 3:25)

Khris Mayo (South Stanly, 50-4) won by fall over Zachary Vance (Avery County, 37-13) (Fall 2:46)

Ezekiel Jayne (East Carteret, 36-6) won by fall over Orion Martin (North Stokes, 28-8) (Fall 3:20)

CJ Henderson (Elkin, 42-1) won by fall over Unique Carvalho (Albemarle, 25-11) (Fall 3:55)

– NCHSAA release