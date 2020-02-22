WRESTLING: NCHSAA 1A State semifinal results

GREENSBORO – The NCHSAA held the championship second day of the 2020 Individual Wrestling Tournament on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Greensboro Colesium. Still to come today are Consolation Third Round & Semifinals, as well as the Medal Rounds.

You can follow along with live results through TrackWrestling.com by searching for NCHSAA in the tournaments section.

1A 106

Championship Semifinal

Heaven Fitch (Uwharrie Charter, 53-4) won by decision over Hunter Fulp (North Stokes, 41-4) (Dec 9-4)

Luke Wilson (Robbinsville, 29-16) won in first sudden victory period over Brandon Ropp (Rosman, 34-10) (SV-1 4-2)

1A 113

Championship Semifinal

Cody Lawson (South Stokes, 34-7) won by decision over Logan Tortual (Rosewood, 48-9) (Dec 7-4)

Gage Beal (Uwharrie Charter, 54-3) won by fall over Brady Buchanan (Cherryville, 33-7) (Fall 1:34)

1A 120

Championship Semifinal

Dylan Lowery (Mitchell, 23-2) won by major decision over Satchel McCoy (Polk County, 33-16) (MD 13-0)

Ethan Shell (Avery County, 57-3) won by fall over Ronan Carletta (East Carteret, 26-12) (Fall 1:17)

1A 126

Championship Semifinal

Chandler Steel (Chatham Charter, 30-5) won by decision over Jayden Nowell (Robbinsville, 33-6) (Dec 6-2)

Jonas Trejo (Swain County, 37-8) won by decision over Jonah Hayes (Avery County, 47-9) (Dec 7-6)

1A 132

Championship Semifinal

Preston Burnett (Polk County, 44-10) won by fall over Renfere Garcia (South Stanly, 33-13) (Fall 6:37)

River Griffith (Avery County, 61-2) won by fall over Ryan Riffle (Cherryville, 32-19) (Fall 0:16)

1A 138

Championship Semifinal

Nathan Brock (Swain County, 50-1)1 won by decision over Evan Wagoner (Alleghany, 44-10) (Dec 7-1)

Nathan Fisher (Robbinsville, 45-8) won in first sudden victory period over Connor Medvar (Mount Airy, 37-2) (SV-1 3-1)

1A 145

Championship Semifinal

Austin Bauguess (East Wilkes, 35-7) won by decision over Trent Drake (South Stanly, 28-7) (Dec 11-4)

Franklin Bennett (Mount Airy, 39-6) won by fall over Grayson Roberts (Uwharrie Charter, 20-7) (Fall 0:56)

1A 152

Championship Semifinal

Jerry Jimenez (Uwharrie Charter, 56-3) won by major decision over Hunter Barrier (South Stanly, 47-10) (MD 19-7)

Bradley Parker (Avery County, 37-7) won by major decision over Alexander Suszko (Lejeune, 20-3) (MD 13-3)

1A 160

Championship Semifinal

Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes, 42-5) won by fall over Doug Bowles (Uwharrie Charter, 42-6) (Fall 3:04)

Seth Blackledge (Avery County, 26-9) won by major decision over Justin Stewart (Robbinsville, 24-3) (MD 12-3)

1A 170

Championship Semifinal

Jackson Boles (South Stokes, 43-0) won by fall over Matthew Mauro (Bradford Prep, 54-9) (Fall 1:35)

Dalton Towe (Avery County, 51-13) won by decision over Dustin Rector (Alleghany, 46-6) (Dec 6-4)

1A 182

Championship Semifinal

Wesley Sharpe (Voyager Academy, 21-5) won by decision over Jaime Bernal (Uwharrie Charter, 52-7) (Dec 5-2)

Lucas Andrews (Avery County, 59-4) won by fall over Daniel Cancro (Bishop McGuinness, 38-9) (Fall 3:48)

1A 195

Championship Semifinal

Jackson Tumbarello (Mount Airy, 40-4) won by decision over Trey Thompson (Polk County, 37-13) (Dec 5-1)

Kyle Fink (Robbinsville, 46-7) won by decision over Jordan Mitchell (South Stokes, 35-7) (Dec 5-1)

1A 220

Championship Semifinal

Sergio Saldana (Uwharrie Charter, 59-3) won by decision over Eric Olvera (Mount Airy, 34-5) (Dec 3-1)

Levi Andrews (Avery County, 52-4) won by fall over Tony Rogers (South Stanly, 36-8) (Fall 3:35)

1A 285

Championship Semifinal

Javon Armstrong (Pamlico County, 31-0) won by decision over Khris Mayo (South Stanly, 50-5) (Dec 6-2)

CJ Henderson (Elkin, 43-1) won by decision over Ezekiel Jayne (East Carteret, 36-7) (Dec 6-0)

– NCHSAA release