WRESTLING: NCHSAA 1A State consolation semifinals

GREENSBORO – The NCHSAA held the second day of the 2020 Individual Wrestling Tournament this morning at the Greensboro Colesium. Still to come today are the Championship Finals.

You can follow along with live results through TrackWrestling.com by searching for NCHSAA in the tournaments section.

1A 106

Consolation Semifinals

Brandon Ropp (Rosman, 35-11) won by fall over Austin Jones (Starmount, 29-15) (Fall 4:02)

Hunter Fulp (North Stokes, 43-4) won by decision over Tristian Hale (South Davidson, 28-12) (Dec 4-2)

1A 113

Consolation Semifinals

Brady Buchanan (Cherryville, 34-8) won by decision over Kevin Cook (Hayesville, 24-10) (Dec 10-3)

Logan Tortual (Rosewood, 50-9) won by fall over Collier Foster (Polk County, 37-20) (Fall 4:34)

1A 120

Consolation Semifinals

Ricardo Bustos (Albemarle, 29-9) won by decision over Ronan Carletta (East Carteret, 26-13) (Dec 9-2)

Satchel McCoy (Polk County, 34-17) won by decision over William Kimball (Rosewood, 37-19) (Dec 5-2)

1A 126

Consolation Semifinals

Jonah Hayes (Avery County, 49-9) won by decision over Jaquavius Caraway (South Stanly, 41-18) (Dec 3-2)

Jayden Nowell (Robbinsville, 34-7) won by fall over Brice Browning (Tarboro, 34-7) (Fall 4:46)

1A 132

Consolation Semifinals

Ryan Riffle (Cherryville, 33-20) won by decision over Cade Vaughn (Andrews, 23-19) (Dec 2-1)

Renfere Garcia (South Stanly, 35-13) won by fall over Braeden Reiss (Rosewood, 39-18) (Fall 2:27)

1A 138

Consolation Semifinals

Connor Medvar (Mount Airy, 39-2) won by major decision over Michael Gabbard (South Stanly, 42-15) (MD 9-0)

Evan Wagoner (Alleghany, 45-11) won by fall over Drew Shelton (Uwharrie Charter, 14-8) (Fall 2:11)

1A 145

Consolation Semifinals

Grayson Roberts (Uwharrie Charter, 22-7) won by fall over Johnny Dotson (South Stokes, 34-17) (Fall 4:25)

Trent Drake (South Stanly, 29-8) won by fall over Riley Pruitt (Alleghany, 37-19) (Fall 3:26)

1A 152

Consolation Semifinals

Alexander Suszko (Lejeune, 22-3) won by tech fall over Chase Miller (Cherryville, 31-19) (TF-1.5 4:15 (19-2))

Hunter Barrier (South Stanly, 48-11) won by decision over Hunter Craig (Swain County, 43-22) (Dec 9-5)

1A 160

Consolation Semifinals

Justin Stewart (Robbinsville, 25-4) won by decision over Kaleb Mitchell (South Stokes, 18-5) (Dec 6-4)

Doug Bowles (Uwharrie Charter, 44-6) won by fall over Malikai Briggs (Louisburg, 25-6) (Fall 2:57)

1A 170

Consolation Semifinals

Dustin Rector (Alleghany, 48-6) won by fall over Caden Pheasant (Cherokee, 26-8) (Fall 0:50)

Jathan Parker (East Carteret, 49-11) won by fall over Matthew Mauro (Bradford Prep, 54-10) (Fall 0:42)

1A 182

Consolation Semifinals

Daniel Cancro (Bishop McGuinness, 40-9) won by fall over Cody Long (Swain County, 41-13) (Fall 1:52)

Jaime Bernal (Uwharrie Charter, 53-8) won by decision over Elijah Mitchell (Louisburg, 25-9) (Dec 5-2)

1A 195

Consolation Semifinals

Jordan Mitchell (South Stokes, 37-7) won by fall over Adrian Little (Albemarle, 29-6) (Fall 3:38)

Wade Turner (Thomas Jefferson, 30-5) won by fall over Trey Thompson (Polk County, 37-14) (Fall 2:19)

1A 220

Consolation Semifinals

Tony Rogers (South Stanly, 37-9) won by fall over Samuel Shook (Mitchell, 22-16) (Fall 1:18)

Eric Olvera (Mount Airy, 36-5) won by decision over Ethan Taylor (Hayesville, 26-17) (Dec 2-1)

1A 285

Consolation Semifinals

Ezekiel Jayne (East Carteret, 38-7) won by fall over Zachary Vance (Avery County, 40-14) (Fall 3:46)

Unique Carvalho (Albemarle, 27-12) won by fall over Khris Mayo (South Stanly, 50-6) (Fall 6:25)

– NCHSAA release