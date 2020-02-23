WRESTLING: NCHSAA 1A State consolation semifinals
GREENSBORO – The NCHSAA held the second day of the 2020 Individual Wrestling Tournament this morning at the Greensboro Colesium. Still to come today are the Championship Finals.
You can follow along with live results through TrackWrestling.com by searching for NCHSAA in the tournaments section.
1A 106
Consolation Semifinals
Brandon Ropp (Rosman, 35-11) won by fall over Austin Jones (Starmount, 29-15) (Fall 4:02)
Hunter Fulp (North Stokes, 43-4) won by decision over Tristian Hale (South Davidson, 28-12) (Dec 4-2)
1A 113
Consolation Semifinals
Brady Buchanan (Cherryville, 34-8) won by decision over Kevin Cook (Hayesville, 24-10) (Dec 10-3)
Logan Tortual (Rosewood, 50-9) won by fall over Collier Foster (Polk County, 37-20) (Fall 4:34)
1A 120
Consolation Semifinals
Ricardo Bustos (Albemarle, 29-9) won by decision over Ronan Carletta (East Carteret, 26-13) (Dec 9-2)
Satchel McCoy (Polk County, 34-17) won by decision over William Kimball (Rosewood, 37-19) (Dec 5-2)
1A 126
Consolation Semifinals
Jonah Hayes (Avery County, 49-9) won by decision over Jaquavius Caraway (South Stanly, 41-18) (Dec 3-2)
Jayden Nowell (Robbinsville, 34-7) won by fall over Brice Browning (Tarboro, 34-7) (Fall 4:46)
1A 132
Consolation Semifinals
Ryan Riffle (Cherryville, 33-20) won by decision over Cade Vaughn (Andrews, 23-19) (Dec 2-1)
Renfere Garcia (South Stanly, 35-13) won by fall over Braeden Reiss (Rosewood, 39-18) (Fall 2:27)
1A 138
Consolation Semifinals
Connor Medvar (Mount Airy, 39-2) won by major decision over Michael Gabbard (South Stanly, 42-15) (MD 9-0)
Evan Wagoner (Alleghany, 45-11) won by fall over Drew Shelton (Uwharrie Charter, 14-8) (Fall 2:11)
1A 145
Consolation Semifinals
Grayson Roberts (Uwharrie Charter, 22-7) won by fall over Johnny Dotson (South Stokes, 34-17) (Fall 4:25)
Trent Drake (South Stanly, 29-8) won by fall over Riley Pruitt (Alleghany, 37-19) (Fall 3:26)
1A 152
Consolation Semifinals
Alexander Suszko (Lejeune, 22-3) won by tech fall over Chase Miller (Cherryville, 31-19) (TF-1.5 4:15 (19-2))
Hunter Barrier (South Stanly, 48-11) won by decision over Hunter Craig (Swain County, 43-22) (Dec 9-5)
1A 160
Consolation Semifinals
Justin Stewart (Robbinsville, 25-4) won by decision over Kaleb Mitchell (South Stokes, 18-5) (Dec 6-4)
Doug Bowles (Uwharrie Charter, 44-6) won by fall over Malikai Briggs (Louisburg, 25-6) (Fall 2:57)
1A 170
Consolation Semifinals
Dustin Rector (Alleghany, 48-6) won by fall over Caden Pheasant (Cherokee, 26-8) (Fall 0:50)
Jathan Parker (East Carteret, 49-11) won by fall over Matthew Mauro (Bradford Prep, 54-10) (Fall 0:42)
1A 182
Consolation Semifinals
Daniel Cancro (Bishop McGuinness, 40-9) won by fall over Cody Long (Swain County, 41-13) (Fall 1:52)
Jaime Bernal (Uwharrie Charter, 53-8) won by decision over Elijah Mitchell (Louisburg, 25-9) (Dec 5-2)
1A 195
Consolation Semifinals
Jordan Mitchell (South Stokes, 37-7) won by fall over Adrian Little (Albemarle, 29-6) (Fall 3:38)
Wade Turner (Thomas Jefferson, 30-5) won by fall over Trey Thompson (Polk County, 37-14) (Fall 2:19)
1A 220
Consolation Semifinals
Tony Rogers (South Stanly, 37-9) won by fall over Samuel Shook (Mitchell, 22-16) (Fall 1:18)
Eric Olvera (Mount Airy, 36-5) won by decision over Ethan Taylor (Hayesville, 26-17) (Dec 2-1)
1A 285
Consolation Semifinals
Ezekiel Jayne (East Carteret, 38-7) won by fall over Zachary Vance (Avery County, 40-14) (Fall 3:46)
Unique Carvalho (Albemarle, 27-12) won by fall over Khris Mayo (South Stanly, 50-6) (Fall 6:25)
– NCHSAA release