WRESTLING: NCHSAA 1A State consolation first round results

GREENSBORO – The NCHSAA held the second day of the 2020 Individual Wrestling Tournament on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Greensboro Colesium.

You can follow along with live results through TrackWrestling.com by searching for NCHSAA in the tournaments section.

1A 106

Consolation First Round

Austin Jones (Starmount, 29-14) won by fall over Horveli Rodriquez (Albemarle, 13-23) (Fall 4:08)

Tristian Hale (South Davidson, 28-11) won by decision over Trevor Johnson (Granville Central, 8-8) (Dec 5-2)

1A 113

Consolation First Round

Kevin Cook (Hayesville, 24-9) won by fall over John Parton (Swain County, 23-2)2 (Fall 3:48)

Collier Foster (Polk County, 37-19) won by decision over Tristen Scott (Granville Central, 28-9) (Dec 8-3)

1A 120

Consolation First Round

Ricardo Bustos (Albemarle, 27-9) won by decision over David Garcia (Granville Central, 19-8) (Dec 10-4)

William Kimball (Rosewood, 37-18) won by decision over Bryson Church (Alleghany, 35-17) (Dec 4-2)

1A 126

Consolation First Round

Jaquavius Caraway (South Stanly, 41-17) won by decision over Zane Lucksavage (Hayesville, 33-14) (Dec 5-3)

Brice Browning (Tarboro, 34-6) won by forfeit over Austin Kennedy (Uwharrie Charter, 40-17) (For.)

1A 132

Consolation First Round

Cade Vaughn (Andrews,23-18) won by decision over James Lawrence (East Carteret, 44-8) (Dec 7-4)

Braeden Reiss (Rosewood, 39-17) won by major decision over Jaylei Evans (Voyager Academy, 18-18) (MD 13-5)

1A 138

Consolation First Round

Michael Gabbard (South Stanly, 42-14) won by decision over Elliot Sullivan (Neuse Charter, 27-17) (Dec 8-4)

Drew Shelton (Uwharrie Charter, 14-7) won by decision over Jacob Livesay (Lejeune, 20-16) (Dec 7-6)

1A 145

Consolation First Round

Johnny Dotson (South Stokes, 34-16) won by decision over Lucas Brown (Swain County, 41-16) (Dec 13-9)

Riley Pruitt (Alleghany, 37-18) won by decision over Dylan Polatty (Manteo, 27-17) (Dec 5-2)

1A 152

Consolation First Round

Chase Miller (Cherryville, 31-18) won by fall over Sterlin Holbrook (Starmount, 26-13) (Fall 2:27)

Hunter Craig (Swain County, 43-21) won by fall over Matthew Pelletier (Neuse Charter, 32-17) (Fall 3:51)

1A 160

Consolation First Round

Kaleb Mitchell (South Stokes, 18-4) won by decision over Braden Taylor (Cherokee, 22-11) (Dec 14-7)

Malikai Briggs (Louisburg, 25-5) won by decision over Nicholas Johnson (Granville Central, 25-10) (Dec 10-3)

1A 170

Consolation First Round

Caden Pheasant (Cherokee, 26-7) won by decision over Cameron Clark (Uwharrie Charter, 48-9) (Dec 2-1)

Jathan Parker (East Carteret, 48-10) won by fall over Tyler Parrish (Rosewood, 24-20) (Fall 1:41)

1A 182

Consolation First Round

Cody Long (Swain County, 41-12) won by fall over Samuel Wood (Andrews, 26-13) (Fall 3:48)

Elijah Mitchell (Louisburg, 25-8) won by decision over Gage McSwain (Polk County, 26-10) (Dec 7-4)

1A 195

Consolation First Round

Adrian Little (Albemarle, 29-5) won by fall over Meliek Bryant (North Stanly, 21-13) (Fall 3:36)

Wade Turner (Thomas Jefferson, 29-4) won by fall over Stephen Falkner (Louisburg, 26-12) (Fall 1:38)

1A 220

Consolation First Round

Samuel Shook (Mitchell, 22-15) won by decision over Naqian Carpenter (Albemarle, 10-5) (Dec 5-3)

Ethan Taylor (Hayesville, 26-16) won by fall over Da`rjon Smith (Pender, 23-7) (Fall 2:39)

1A 285

Consolation First Round

Zachary Vance (Avery County, 40-13) won by fall over Masih Catolster (Cherokee, 20-11) (Fall 3:22)

Unique Carvalho (Albemarle, 26-11) won by fall over Orion Martin (North Stokes, 28-9) (Fall 1:33)

– NCHSAA release