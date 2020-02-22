WRESTLING: NCHSAA 1A State consolation first round results
GREENSBORO – The NCHSAA held the second day of the 2020 Individual Wrestling Tournament on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Greensboro Colesium.
You can follow along with live results through TrackWrestling.com by searching for NCHSAA in the tournaments section.
1A 106
Consolation First Round
Austin Jones (Starmount, 29-14) won by fall over Horveli Rodriquez (Albemarle, 13-23) (Fall 4:08)
Tristian Hale (South Davidson, 28-11) won by decision over Trevor Johnson (Granville Central, 8-8) (Dec 5-2)
1A 113
Consolation First Round
Kevin Cook (Hayesville, 24-9) won by fall over John Parton (Swain County, 23-2)2 (Fall 3:48)
Collier Foster (Polk County, 37-19) won by decision over Tristen Scott (Granville Central, 28-9) (Dec 8-3)
1A 120
Consolation First Round
Ricardo Bustos (Albemarle, 27-9) won by decision over David Garcia (Granville Central, 19-8) (Dec 10-4)
William Kimball (Rosewood, 37-18) won by decision over Bryson Church (Alleghany, 35-17) (Dec 4-2)
1A 126
Consolation First Round
Jaquavius Caraway (South Stanly, 41-17) won by decision over Zane Lucksavage (Hayesville, 33-14) (Dec 5-3)
Brice Browning (Tarboro, 34-6) won by forfeit over Austin Kennedy (Uwharrie Charter, 40-17) (For.)
1A 132
Consolation First Round
Cade Vaughn (Andrews,23-18) won by decision over James Lawrence (East Carteret, 44-8) (Dec 7-4)
Braeden Reiss (Rosewood, 39-17) won by major decision over Jaylei Evans (Voyager Academy, 18-18) (MD 13-5)
1A 138
Consolation First Round
Michael Gabbard (South Stanly, 42-14) won by decision over Elliot Sullivan (Neuse Charter, 27-17) (Dec 8-4)
Drew Shelton (Uwharrie Charter, 14-7) won by decision over Jacob Livesay (Lejeune, 20-16) (Dec 7-6)
1A 145
Consolation First Round
Johnny Dotson (South Stokes, 34-16) won by decision over Lucas Brown (Swain County, 41-16) (Dec 13-9)
Riley Pruitt (Alleghany, 37-18) won by decision over Dylan Polatty (Manteo, 27-17) (Dec 5-2)
1A 152
Consolation First Round
Chase Miller (Cherryville, 31-18) won by fall over Sterlin Holbrook (Starmount, 26-13) (Fall 2:27)
Hunter Craig (Swain County, 43-21) won by fall over Matthew Pelletier (Neuse Charter, 32-17) (Fall 3:51)
1A 160
Consolation First Round
Kaleb Mitchell (South Stokes, 18-4) won by decision over Braden Taylor (Cherokee, 22-11) (Dec 14-7)
Malikai Briggs (Louisburg, 25-5) won by decision over Nicholas Johnson (Granville Central, 25-10) (Dec 10-3)
1A 170
Consolation First Round
Caden Pheasant (Cherokee, 26-7) won by decision over Cameron Clark (Uwharrie Charter, 48-9) (Dec 2-1)
Jathan Parker (East Carteret, 48-10) won by fall over Tyler Parrish (Rosewood, 24-20) (Fall 1:41)
1A 182
Consolation First Round
Cody Long (Swain County, 41-12) won by fall over Samuel Wood (Andrews, 26-13) (Fall 3:48)
Elijah Mitchell (Louisburg, 25-8) won by decision over Gage McSwain (Polk County, 26-10) (Dec 7-4)
1A 195
Consolation First Round
Adrian Little (Albemarle, 29-5) won by fall over Meliek Bryant (North Stanly, 21-13) (Fall 3:36)
Wade Turner (Thomas Jefferson, 29-4) won by fall over Stephen Falkner (Louisburg, 26-12) (Fall 1:38)
1A 220
Consolation First Round
Samuel Shook (Mitchell, 22-15) won by decision over Naqian Carpenter (Albemarle, 10-5) (Dec 5-3)
Ethan Taylor (Hayesville, 26-16) won by fall over Da`rjon Smith (Pender, 23-7) (Fall 2:39)
1A 285
Consolation First Round
Zachary Vance (Avery County, 40-13) won by fall over Masih Catolster (Cherokee, 20-11) (Fall 3:22)
Unique Carvalho (Albemarle, 26-11) won by fall over Orion Martin (North Stokes, 28-9) (Fall 1:33)
– NCHSAA release