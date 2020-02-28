Wanda Jackson Blythe – obituary

Wanda Jackson Blythe, 53, of the Jackson Branch Community in Robbinsville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Clarence Lee and Betty Jean Smoker Jackson.

Wanda loved her family dearly. She will be remembered for her kindness, love for others, and her beautiful smile.

She is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, Larry Blythe; her children and their spouses, Kelly and Henry McCoy, Stuart and Jessica Jackson, Blaze Powers and Blake Powers, all of Robbinsville, Laura and Mike Ramos, Sam and Misty Blythe, Joshua and Tiffany Taylor and Driver Blythe, all of Cherokee, and Lloyd Blythe of Murphy; her brother, Clarence Jackson, Jr. of Robbinsville; and her sisters and brothers in law, Jeannie Welch and Donna Jackson, both of Robbinsville, Michelle and Ed Stamper of Cherokee, and Mary and Dennis Pilkington of Fontana Dam. She has 13 grandchildren, Hartlee, Jaelee, Sean, Nikki, Rachel, Sammi, Amiyah, Emily, Logan, Nate, Lily, Finley, and Memphis. She has two great grandchildren and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at Little Snowbird Baptist Church where she attended regularly. Reverends Bo Parris and Jim Teasdale will officiate. Burial will follow at Jackson Family Cemetery on Jackson Branch. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Townson-Smith Chapel.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Blythe family. An online register is available at www.townson-smithfuneralhome.com.