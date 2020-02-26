Upcoming Pow Wows for March 2020 

Note: This list of pow wows was compiled by One Feather staff. The One Feather does not endorse any of these dances. It is simply a listing of ones occurring throughout the continent. Please call before traveling.

STAR School Culture Club Benefit Pow Wow. March 14 at STAR School in Flagstaff, Ariz. MC: Mike Salabiye. Host Northern Drum: Standing Horse. Host Southern Drum: Strictly Southern. Info: (928) 415-4157, revaline.nez@starschool.org

UNC Greensboro 4th Annual Pow Wow. March 14 at Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness in Greensboro, N.C. Info: Ariel Hewlin at ashewlin@uncg.edu

Denver March Pow Wow. March 20-22 at Denver Coliseum in Denver, Colo. Emcees: Lawrence Baker, Chris Eagle Hawk. Info: (303) 934-8045, www.denvermarchpowwow@comcast.net

Texas Gulf Coast Tia Piah Benefit Dance. March 21 at St. Pius Catholic Church in Pasadena, Texas. Info: Jan Hackett at Hackett.jan@gmail.com

55th Anniversary FIHA Pow Wow. March 27-29 at St. Lucie County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierce, Fla. Host Northern Drum: Medicine Horse. Host Southern Drum: Ottertrail. Info: info@fiha.us, www.fiha.us, (772) 519-7888

Inaugural Spring Pow Wow presented by The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. March 27-29 at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, Calif. MC: Juaquin Hamilton. Host Drum: The Boyz. Info: Earl Thomas (760) 775-5566, ethomas@spotlight29.com

On Wisconsin Annual Spring Pow Wow. March 28 at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisc. Info: Michael Williams at wunksheekuw@gmail.com

University of Redlands Pow Wow. March 28 in Redlands, Calif. Host Northern Drum: Bear Springs. Info: Christina Lara at christina_lara@redlands.edu