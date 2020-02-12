Spur re-opens in Park following mudslide

Great Smoky Mountains National Park crews completed debris removal along the northbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Both lanes are reopened to all traffic. Park crews received assistance from the Federal Highways Administration and contractors to complete the work.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

– National Park Service release