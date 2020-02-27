SPEAKING OF FAITH: True life is ‘Walking in the Spirit’ – and Holiness 

REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

(Also, read Romans 7:13, 16-18, 23-25 for Paul’s explanation of his own experience.)

“So there is no condemnation for those who belong to Christ Jesus.

“And because you belong to him, the power of the life-giving Spirit has freed you from the power of sin that leads to death.

“The law of Moses was unable to save us because of the weakness of our sinful nature. So God did what the law could not do.

“He sent his own Son in a body like the bodies we sinners have. And in that body God declared an end to sin’s control over us by giving His Son as a sacrifice for our sins.

“He did this so that the just requirement of the law would be fully satisfied for us, who no longer follow our sinful nature but instead follow the Spirit.

“Those who are dominated by the sinful nature think about sinful things, but those who are controlled by the Holy Spirit think about things that please the Spirit. So letting your sinful nature control your mind leads to death. But letting the Spirit control your mind leads to life and peace. For the sinful nature is always hostile to God. It never did obey God’s laws, and it never will. That’s why those who are still under the control of their sinful nature can never please God.

“But you are not controlled by your sinful nature. You are controlled by the Spirit if you have the Spirit of God living in you. (And remember, that those who do not have the Spirit of Christ living in them do not belong to Him at all.)

“And Christ lives within you, so even though your body will die because of sin; the Spirit gives you life because you have been made right with God. The Spirit of God, who raised Christ Jesus from the dead, he will give life to your mortal bodies by the same Spirit living within you.

“Therefore, dear brothers and sisters, you have no obligation to do what your sinful nature urges you to do. For if you live by its dictates, you will die. But, if through the power of the Spirit, you put to death the deeds of your sinful nature, you will live. For all who are led by the Spirit of God are children of God.”

…”For His Spirit joins with our spirit to affirm that we are God’s children…and his heirs. In fact, together with Christ we are heirs of God’s glory. But if we are to share his glory, we must also share his suffering.”

Romans 8: 1-14, 16-17 (NLT)

“Walking in or after the Spirit of God’, means you will not be ‘walking in the flesh,’ added Pastor Tim Melton. The Spirit can give you a testimony that will bring a true reality to your walk. It will be a walk and a life that can include angels of heaven, miracles, signs and wonders taking place—a real happening. The world needs to see this. A relationship in the Spirit is also for a lifetime. To all who want to be holy, sin cannot be okay—it separates us from God.

“Jesus made that difference for Paul and He does for us as well. After Paul was baptized, Holy Spirit enabled Paul to write 2/3 of the New Testament. Everything changed for Paul. It was not ‘me and the Spirit’, Paul ‘stepped into the Spirit of Life in Him’—no condemnation. He made him free in Him. Get out of the flesh and into the Spirit. It is only sin that causes condemnation—now it’s,—I used to be ‘that’, but now I’m ‘this’. The righteousness of the law has been completed in me—by Jesus. We cannot please God in the flesh, not without the Spirit of God. He is our Helper. The Spirit wants to spend time with each one—while He trains each to focus on Jesus and what He is saying to us. We must listen closely to really hear Him. He wants you and me! Make your way towards Him as He is calling us deeper! He wants to place miracles into your hands! Prophecies in your mouth, Words of Knowledge, gifts bubbling up in you! Listen for His instructions. Those plans have not been aborted.

“I pray our True Teacher would educate each one in what is further, deeper, to help us reach, press in, to go farther, focused on Him, walking with the weight of the Glory and Anointing of God.”