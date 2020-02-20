SPEAKING OF FAITH: Holiness is our reward and a stronghold

REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

“For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war after the flesh:

“(For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds;)

“Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ;

“And having in a readiness to revenge all disobedience, when your obedience is fulfilled.”…

…“For though I should boast somewhat more of our authority which the Lord hath given us for edification, and not for your destruction, I should not be ashamed.”

2 Corinthians 10:3-6, 8 (KJV)

“We are human, but we don’t wage war as humans do.”

“We use God’s mighty weapons, not worldly weapons, to knock down the strongholds of human reasoning and to destroy false arguments.

”We destroy every proud obstacle that keeps people from knowing God. We capture their rebellious thoughts and teach them to obey Christ.

“And after you have become fully obedient, we will punish everyone who remains disobedient.”…

…“I may seem to be boasting too much about the authority given to us by the Lord. But our authority builds you up; it does not tear you down. So I will not be ashamed of using my authority.”

2 Corinthians 10:3-6, 8 (NLT)

(“We, like Paul, are merely weak humans, but we don’t need to use human plans and methods to win our battles. God’s mighty weapons are available to us as we fight against the devil’s “strongholds.” Paul assures that God’s mighty weapons—prayer, faith, hope, love, God’s Word, the Holy Spirit—are powerful and effective. {Ephesians 6:13-18} NLT Comments.”)

Pastor Melton, explains, “The enemy, using and taking over our own strongholds of the flesh—which have been built within each person’s mind or thinking, actually develops a stranglehold on our thinking that can keep us from living in holiness. In this way, the enemy can steal our ability to withstand his onslaught on all of our defenses by constantly overwhelming them. The doorway can remain opened by our own choice of sinfulness.

“However, when we choose for the sinfulness of our lives to be defeated—with God and His mighty weapons which we can ask of Him—then, we can be ‘free indeed’ in our choosing to be holy. We can win the battle, but only with His help.

Pastor Melton added, “Choke out the enemy that also attacks others in your families. If you are saying or doing things you would not do in front of your pastor or Billy Graham, do not do it in front of your children, or wife, either. Take off your masks as this is a way of freedom for you.

“I will praise thee, O Lord, with my whole heart; I will shew forth all thy marvellous works.”

Psalm 9:1 (KJV)

“There is a place called ‘Praise’ from where your enemies will begin to fall away. Praise draws the very Presence of God. t is He who destroys the strongholds of the enemy, while He also becomes your Stronghold you can run. The enemy cannot enter there. The enemy knows it, too! God’s Stronghold is one of the rewards of holiness even as it becomes your Stronghold. Stop the enemy! “Let the weak say, ‘I am strong…’ The Stronghold becomes your place of Refuge and Strength, the perpetual ending is that this becomes a refuge for you and those around you who are oppressed in times of trouble. Your prayers can help them as it has helped you. Even the enemies of oppression/depression are defeated. God can do anything! As Jesus walked on the water to rescue His disciples from the stormy weather (devil inspired), this next time Christ will come ‘on a cloud, seated on a white horse’ and ‘watch for the salvation of the Lord. You are protected to watch as you see the Promises of God come to pass in your life. (Read Ephesians 6: 13-16, your armor.)

The devil has lied to us long enough—the evil one has no authority. You, as God’s child, are still here. You have the right to go into God’s Stronghold and this way you will always win! No matter what the devil says!

“Greater is He that is in me… “Praise the Name above every name.” If God is the Truth, that anchor of holiness holds. We get to hold on to this, “quenching all the fiery darts of the wicked!” Remember God rained down ‘bread’ 40 years for the Israelites.