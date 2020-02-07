SPEAKING OF FAITH: Holiness aligns us up with God

REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

“Rejoice in the Lord Always: and again I say, Rejoice.

“Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand.

“Be careful for nothing: but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known unto God.

“And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.

“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.

“Those things, which ye have both learned, and received, and heard, and seen in me, do: and the God of peace shall be with you.”

Philippians 4:4-9 (KJV)

“As a man thinketh… so, is he,” stated Pastor Melton. “God is our Source, and He gives us many sources. He is Light and God is the Source of Light. God is also the Source of Life—even in test-tube babies. (He could rightly say to us, ‘Get your own dirt.’ After all, He made Adam’s body from the earth.) If mankind could do that on their own, why haven’t they? God is God of all, first! Go to Him—first! People who will put Him first, He will put them first. If you need someone to help you fix a flat tire, ask Him. He can send or direct someone to help you—He is God. How else would you do it? God has all the real Wisdom and facts. Evolution is just a theory!”

“Holiness demands the Glory. Holiness has everything to do with our relationship. Holiness moves God as we obediently align with His Will. It’s the supply of the Spirit. We have holiness that realigns us with Him. In Philippians 1:18-19, Paul says, ‘notwithstanding, every way, whether in pretense, or in truth, Christ is preached; and I therein do rejoice, yea, and will rejoice. For I know that this shall turn to my salvation through your prayer, and the supply of the Spirit of Jesus Christ.’”

“Holiness (Christ-likeness) aligns us with God (His Will) not just His Mercy when we have been out of His Grace. He always shoots straight—hear God—or miss hearing Him. Sometimes Christians are most out of alignment. The spotlight is on the Body of Christ and they must hear.

The leadership of my life is about Christ. The more important agenda is to take care of God’s agenda first. (Read verses 22 and 23.) To abide in the flesh is more needful for me (to choose) for you, as the Church still needs me. For we, the Church have not learned yet to talk ‘in Him’, walk ‘with/in Him’, but we should be working on it. There should be 24/7 hours of Glory. God is able to use you—shake or break you—as the Triumphant Church. They must tell the devil, ‘there’s no place for you here!’ Church splits, swearing in Sunday school, shows us the devil comes to church on Sundays. The Church should be saying, ‘not today!’. No fear—have Joy in the Lord. 1. God lives in you. 2. He is your Helper. ‘I can do all things through Christ…’ 3. We are not only filled, He brought us a lifetime Supply of The Glory. Cancer dies, the blind see, ‘open your ‘spout’ and let Him out’. Make it happen through Him and His infinite Supply. We have not yet tapped into the Supply of the Spirit, and we should be relying on that Supply daily! Always bring holiness for we must be aligned with God. Supply is aligned up with Him. Read John 14: 15-18.

“Finally, believe truth. Seasons come and seasons go. Whatsoever things are true, believe them. We believe line upon line, precept upon precept, those who refuse to believe must consider ‘truth’ foolishness. King Hezekiah believed the sign God asked him for when he was sick unto death. The sun’s shadow fell 10 degrees backwards on his sundial. (Read 2 Kings 20:1-11). God does not lie, so be honest, don’t lie or cheat. Put your mind on what’s true. Think pure thoughts. Whether you are 40 or 75, He knows your last thoughts, those of times past, and right now. Bring every thought to the obedience of Christ Jesus. Rehearse your good reports given. Give Him praise! If He did a good thing before for you, He can do so again.