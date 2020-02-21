Park recruiting volunteers for Mingus Mill

Mingus Mill, built in 1886, offers visitors a unique look into the inner workings of a mill that custom ground everything from corn to wheat or rye. The intricacy of the turbine-driven mill provided local patrons with custom ground cornmeal or flour in a fraction of the time needed by other types of mills.

Volunteers will work alongside Great Smoky Mountains Association employees. Each volunteer is asked to work at least one, four-hour shift per week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the peak visitation season from April through the November.

New volunteers are required to attend training on Friday, March 6 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The training will be held at the Oconaluftee Administration Building near Cherokee. Volunteers should bring a bag lunch.

If interested in this exciting volunteer opportunity, please call Park Resource Education Ranger Florie Takaki by phone at 497-1906 or by email at florie_takaki@nps.gov to reserve a space for training.

– National Park Service release