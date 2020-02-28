One Feather wins 16 N.C. Press Awards including first place in community coverage 

RALEIGH – The Cherokee One Feather won a total of 16 awards at the North Carolina Press Association’s annual convention and banquet held in Raleigh on Thursday, Feb. 27. The awards were given for work done in the contest period from Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019.

As a team, Robert Jumper, editor, and reporters Jonah Lossiah and Scott McKie Brings Plenty won first place in the Community Coverage category and first place in the Use of Social Media category. The paper’s website, theonefeather.com, took third place in the General Excellence for Websites category Division A. Since the One Feather joined the NCPA in 2009, it is the eighth win in that category for the website.

Jonah also won the following awards:

* 2nd place, Arts and Entertainment Reporting, “Even as We Breathe”

* 2nd place, Sports Feature Photography, Photo of Braves Head Football Coach David Napert

Scott also won the following awards:

* 1st place, Use of Color in Advertisement, “Free online ads in February – A Sweet Deal”

* 1st place, Photo Page or Essay, Photos from Cherokee Performing Arts Program production of “Into the Woods”

* 1st place, Sports Feature Photography, Photos of Anetsodi Stickball Challenge

* 2nd place, Election/Political Reporting, Series of articles on three candidates seeking election certification

* 2nd place, Photo Page or Essay, Photos from 44th Annual Eastern Band Cherokee Pow Wow

* 2nd place, Feature Photography, Photos of Annual Kituwah Celebration

* 2nd place, Sports Columns, “On the Sidelines”

* 3rd place, Appearance and Design, layout of Cherokee One Feather print issues

* 3rd place, Arts and Entertainment Reporting, “Cherokee Performing Arts taking risks with ‘Into the Woods'”

* 3rd place, Feature Photography, photo of hawk flying

* 3rd place, Institutional Advertisement, Annual Trick-or-Treat Night