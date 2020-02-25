LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We still need the sidewalk

My husband and I believe that a sidewalk was promised for the roadside from the old Holiday Inn to Fisher Branch in the Birdtown Community. The sidewalk was promised two years ago and the person we believe to have been over the construction said, “I will have it done in a year, because there are no water lines in it’s way.” This needs to be done before someone gets hurt or killed. We ask that those who are driving in that area, please watch for pedestrians. We are in dire need of this sidewalk before it is too late. I am a concerned member of the Tribe. Thank you.

Annette Fish

Birdtown Community