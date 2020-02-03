George sentenced to 51 months for sexual abuse of a minor

ASHEVILLE – David Paul George Sr., 56, of Cherokee, was sentenced on Monday, Feb. 3 to 51 months in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, announced Andrew Murray, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. In addition to the prison term imposed, U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. also ordered George to serve 15 years under court supervision, and to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

Chief Doug Pheasant, of the Cherokee Indian Police Department, joined U.S. Attorney Murray in making the announcement.

According to court documents and Monday’s sentencing hearing, between March and May 2018, George, who is a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, sexually abused a minor female entrusted in his care. As George previously admitted in court, the defendant sexually abused the victim on multiple occasions. The sexual abuse took place in Swain County, within the boundaries of the Cherokee Indian Reservation.

George has been in federal custody since June 2019. He will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility. All federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole.

In making the announcement, U.S. Attorney Murray thanked the Cherokee Indian Police Department for their investigation of this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Pritchard, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville, prosecuted the case.

