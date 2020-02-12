EBCI 4-H volunteers win awards at Annual State Conference

Three volunteers with the EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) 4-H program attended the 41st annual North Carolina 4-H Volunteer Leader’s Conference recently in Durham. This conference serves as a statewide hub for volunteer training and networking for 4-H in North Carolina.

In attendance were Sally Dixon, 4-H Agent; Diane Floyd; Jessica Metz; and Chi Shipman.

At the annual awards banquet, EBCI 4-H volunteers won three awards based on their service to different aspects of the 4-H program.

Floyd, a Service Connection Center Supervisor at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, has been a 4-H volunteer in Haywood County and with the EBCI for 20 years. She teaches sewing classes in the summer and runs our bi-monthly 4-H Sewing Club. She won a $100 scholarship to attend the National 4-H Volunteer Conference at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton, Ga. later this year.

Shipman, an EBCI tribal member and daughter of Marvel Welch of the Wolftown Community, has been a 4-H volunteer for two years and currently leads the 4-H Cultural Presentation Team and is an asset to our public speaking programming.

She also won a $100 scholarship to attend the National 4-H Volunteer Conference at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center.

Metz, a 3rd-6th grade science and social studies teacher at New Kituwah Academy, has been a 4-H volunteer for two years. She works heavily with her students to complete 4-H projects inside their classroom ranging from embryology, gardening, community service, and sustainability. She also leads the weekly 4-H STEM Club afterschool for 5th and 6th grade students. Metz also won the Statewide In-School Enrichment Recognition for the West District. This award is based on the past year of service to 4-H with programming that takes place in the school classroom.

EBCI 4-H is a youth development program provided by N.C. Cooperative Extension. There are over 6 million youth in the United States involved with 4-H to learn citizenship, leadership, and life skills. Youth aged 5-18 are eligible to join the EBCI 4-H program to learn about healthy living, STEM, civic responsibility, and career development.

– EBCI 4-H Program release