Donna Rose Smith Messer – obituary

Donna Rose Smith Messer, 60, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. A long-time resident of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late James (Buck) Smith. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Cecelia Smith; and one grandchild, Haze Ayen.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Ray Messer; children, John Ayen, Bryon Ayen, Destiney Scales, April Scales; 17 grandchildren; one great grandchild; brothers, Jimmy Smith, Allen Lee Smith; and one sister, Michelle Dew.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Pastor James (Bo) Parris will officiate with burial in the Yellowhill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.