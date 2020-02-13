Andrew (Andy) Curren Lett III – obituary

It’s with sorrowful hearts, the family of Andrew (Andy) Curren Lett III, 77, of Auburn, Ga., announces his passing on January 20, 2020.

Andy was a long time friend to many Cherokee tribal residents. In his early years, he was casted in the “Unto these Hills” drama. And, Andy was a student of the Cherokee language.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew C. Lett Jr. and Laura W. Lett of Atlanta, Ga.; his sister, Laura Suzanne Sorrells of Atlanta ; and a son, Delano “Ray“ Lett of North Carolina.

He is survived by a brother, Tony Lett of Oakwood, Ga; sister, Deborah Houston of Johns Creek, Ga; daughter, Laura A. Walkingstick of Cherokee; son, Anthony C. Lett of Tucker, Ga; granddaughters, Ashley M. Moore-Sena of Albuquerque, N.M. , Brooke A. Moore of Cherokee; and grandson, Alexander S. Lett of Jacksonville, Fla.