Wolfe named to Special Olympics North Carolina Board 

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

One of the most active members of the Qualla Boundary Special Olympics program has been named to the state board. Tony Wolfe, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, was one of six new members elected to serve a term on the Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) Board of Directors. His term will run from Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2022.

“It’s a really important title, and I look forward to working with them,” said Wolfe. “When you work hard to accomplish a goal, it makes it very meaningful. It’s important to put a goal out there and try to accomplish it.”

Wolfe, who is currently serving as a member of the SONC Athlete Council (2019-20), has competed in several sports in Special Olympics since 1999 including athletics, basketball, and bowling. He was also recently elected as the Sergeant of Arms for the Athlete Council.

“I think this opportunity for Tony speaks volumes to his character and his continued support and advocacy for people with intellectual disabilities,” said Kamiyo Lanning, Qualla Boundary Special Olympics coordinator. “He is bringing a voice from years of experience as an athlete participating in Special Olympics and as a representative on the Athletes Council. He excels at representing Qualla Boundary Special Olympics and our community.”

She added, “His accomplishments say something very important, that no matter your ability, you can stand up for those who can’t and be a voice on the stage of advocacy. His appointment and participation has brought attention to Qualla Boundary Special Olympics, especially from the SONC headquarters. There are several who have expressed that they will be attending the Far West Games on Thursday, April 23 at Cherokee Central Schools. We look forward to great things with Tony on the SONC Board of Directors.”

In addition to Wolfe, the following new Board members were added recently, Katie Nordeen, Winston-Salem; Allen Oliver, Kure Beach; Leslie Packer, Raleigh; Ken Smith, Raleigh; and Catrina Thompson, Winston-Salem.

Wolfe thanks the Cherokee community for their support of him. “I appreciate the entire Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ support as well as the support from my family and friends.”