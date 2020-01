Walela Palma – obituary

Walela Palma, infant daughter of Cassandra Tolley and Angel Palma, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva. Survivors include her mother, Cassandra Tolley; her father Angel Palma; her grandmother, Misty Ledford; and sisters, Arianna Hernandez and Jasmin Martinez, all of Cherokee, North Carolina. In addition, she is survived by her aunt, Alisha Nicole and uncles, James Derrick, Corey Michael, Justin Nathanial, Michael Warren and Brandon Tyler.

Walela was interned at Birdtown Cemetery with a private family graveside service.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.