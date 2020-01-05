Upcoming Pow Wows for January 2020 

Note: This list of pow wows was compiled by One Feather staff. The One Feather does not endorse any of these dances. It is simply a listing of ones occurring throughout the continent. Please call before traveling.

20th Annual Morning Star Pow Wow. Jan. 11 at John Carroll School in Bel Air, Md. Info: G. Scholl (410) 838-8333 or glsjcs@yahoo.com

26th Annual Avi Kwa Ame Pow Wow. Jan. 17-19 at Mojave Crossing Event Center in Laughlin, Nev. Info: Maria Medrano (928) 788-5190 or mariamedrano@fortmohave.com

Bear Moon Pow Wow. Jan. 18 at Indian Community School in Franklin, Wisc. MC: Artley Skenandore. Host Drum: Smokeytown. Co-Host Drum: Iron Boy. Info: auwilliams@ics-edu.org

Texas Gulf Coast Tia-Piah Benefit Dance. Jan. 18 at St. Pius Catholic Church in Pasadena, Texas. Info: Jan Hackett at hackett.jan@gmail.com

Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe Winter Pow Wow. Jan. 25 at Doe Spun Building in Hollister, N.C. Info: Barry Richardson (252) 586-4017