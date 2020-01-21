Upcoming Pow Wows for February 2020

Note: This list of pow wows was compiled by One Feather staff. The One Feather does not endorse any of these dances. It is simply a listing of ones occurring throughout the continent. Please call before traveling.

82nd Annual Tohono O’odham Nation Rodeo & Fair (Pow Wow). Feb. 1-2 at Eugene P. Tashqhinth Sr. Livestock Complex in Sells, Ariz. MC: Chuck Benson. Host Northern Drum: Indian Hill. Host Southern Drum: Strictly Southern. Info: Arlin Jose (520) 993-0982, arlin.jose96@gmail.com

6th Annual Cuyamaca College Pow Wow. Feb. 1 at Cuyamaca College in El Cajon, Calif. MC: Randy Edmonds. Host Northern Drum: Green River Drum. Host Southern Drum: Hale & Company. Info: Maria Gearhart (619) 660-4419, maria.gearhart@gccd.edu, or www.facebook.com/nasa.cuyamaca

Seminole Tribal Fair and Pow Wow. Feb. 7-9 at Seminole Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood, Fla. Northern MC: Howard Thomson. Southern MC: Juaquin Hamilton. Info: semtribefairandpowwow.com

30th Annual Heard Museum World Championship Hoop Dance Contest. Feb. 8-9 at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Ariz. Info: Cassandra Lofgreen (602) 252-8840, clofgreen@heard.org

9th Annual Two Spirit Pow Wow. Feb. 8 at Festival Pavilion at Fort Mason in San Francisco, Calif. Info: www.baaits.org

Thunder on the Beach Pow Wow and Native American Experience. Feb. 14-16 at Indian River County Fairgrounds in Vero Beach, Fla. Host Northern Drum: Medicine Horse. Host Southern Drum: Ottertrail. Info: (772) 519-7888, www.FIHA.us

Spirit of the People Family Day Pow Wow. Feb. 15-16 at Chilliwack Secondary School in Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada. MC: Chris Wells. Host Drum: Wild River. Info: (604) 845-5234

Honoring Our Elders Winter Wacipi. Feb. 21-23 at Treasure Island Resort & Casino Event Center in Welch, Minn. Info: Natalie Nielson (952) 412-3315, nlwnielson@gmail.com

6th Annual Princess Place Pow Wow. Feb. 22-23 at Princess Place Preserve in Palm Coast, Fla. MC: Rick Bird. Host Drum: Medicine Tail. Info: (386) 313-4144, www.flaglercounty.org

2nd Annual Arizona Two Spirit Pow Wow. Feb. 29 at the Performing Arts Center Amphitheater at the South Mountain Community College Campus in Phoenix, Ariz. Info: Iann Austin (520) 610-6004, TwoSpiritPowWowAZ@gmail.com