Tribal Court Docket for Feb. 5

This is a criminal docket date for the Cherokee Tribal Court. All of the defendants listed have only been charged with the crimes/offenses listed and should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Names and charges are listed exactly as they are provided by Cherokee Tribal Clerk of Court.

ARCH, CHELSIE DOB: 4/12/1990 19CR2088- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 4 19CR2208- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 2 19CR2209- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 NO BOND SMITH

BIGWITCH, JOHN ALBERT DOB:10/26/1978 18CR0911- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS 18CR2072- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. PV 19CR2418- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS 20CR0125- POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 20CR0126- POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 2 NO BOND SMITH

BIRD, DWAYNE DOB: 7/31/1994 19CR1478- DRUGS: W/INTENT TO SELL SCH. 6 19CR1479- DRUGS: POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PER. RECOG. 19CR1624- CRUELTY TO ANIMALS 19CR1625- LARCENY 2,500 UNSEC. PHILLIPS

BLANTON, DAMIAN DOB: 2/22/2000 19CR1896- INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE IN PUBLIC LARGE

BRADLEY, MICHAEL DOB: 1/1/1983 19CR1276- CHILD ABUSE IN FIRST DEGREE 19CR1277- CONTRIBUTING TO THE ABUSE OF A MINOR NO BOND J. SONG

BURGESS, HARMONY DOB: 9/19/1996 18CR0894- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 5 PV HORNBUCKLE

CALHOUN, CHAD DOB: 12/7/1983 20CR0140- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS 1,000 SEC. TBA

CALHOUN, LINDA DOB: 3/3/1977 18CR2726- COMPULSORY SCHOOL ATTENDANCE REVIEW PARTON

CLINE, GREG DOB: 11/10/1975 18CR1941- CHILD ABUSE IN SECOND DEGREE PV 18CR1942- CHILD ABUSE IN SECOND DEGREE PV NO BOND SMITH

CONSEEN, VENYALL DOB: 2/29/1980 17CR1816- ELDER ABUSE AND NEGLECT 17CR1817- LARCENY 17CR1818- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY 15CR1280- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY PV 3,000 CASH 19CR1822- DRUGS: M/S/D/P W/INTENT TO SELL SCH. 2 19CR1823- DRUGS: M/S/D/P W/INTENT TO SELL SCH. 6 19CR2007- DRIVING 70 IN A 35: TRAVELING WRONG WAY ON DUAL LANE 19CR2008- OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE ON STREET WHILE FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE L.E.O. 19CR2009- MADE A SUDDEN U-TURN CARELESSLY 19CR2119- OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL FUNCTIONS 19CR2120- OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL FUNCTIONS 19CR2121- RESISTING LAWFUL ARREST 10,000 CASH SMITH

DAVIS, VERRON DOB: 4/12/1978 19CR1460- INJURING REAL PROPERTY 19CR1461- RESISTING LAWFUL ARREST 19CR1462- DISORDERLY CONDUCT 19CR1463- ASSAULT ON L.E.O. NO BOND PHILLIPS

ENSLEY, BROOKE DOB: 8/28/1990 18CR1500-Fraudulent use of credit/debit/ or bank card 18CR1515- Grand Larceny 18CR2355- Fraudulent use of credit/debit/ or bank card 19CR0836- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance 1 Attorney: J. Moore

EVANS, NATHANIEL DOB: 10/5/1999 19CR1571- PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR2517- PROBATION VIOLATION 20CR0206- POSS. CONTRABAND 20CR0207- DRUGS: POSS. SCH. 4 20CR0208- DWI NO BOND J. MOORE

FRADY, ISAIAH DOB: 12/1/1993 19CR0352- SIMPLE POSS. OF MARIJUANA 19CR0351- POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNLAIA HORNBUCKLE

GEORGE, KAYLA DOB: 8/1/1993 19CR1113- LARCENY SMITH

GEORGE, SHONICA DOB: 5/2/1982 18CR1433- DRUGS: POSS. SCH. 1 FTA 18CR2837- POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 18CR2838- POSS. CON. SUB. 2 18CR2839- POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 18CR2840- FAILURE TO OBEY LAWFUL ORDER OF COURT 18CR2841- PROVIDING CONTRBAND 12,000 SEC. FTA 18CR2882- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 FTA 2,500 SEC. 19CR0952- REVOKED LICENSE 19CR0953- FAILRE TO OBEY LAWFUL ORDER OF THE COURT 19CR0954- POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 5,000 SEC. FTA HORNBUCKLE

HERNANDEZ, ANGEL 18CR1155- SIMPLE ASSAULT 18CR1156- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. WINGATE

JOHNSON, ANTHONY 18CR2326- INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE IN PUBLIC 2,000 SEC. SMITH

LAMBERT, BIRDA DOB: 6/4/1986 19CR1715- INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE IN PUBLIC 19CR1716- ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCMENT OFFICER 19CR1717- ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCMENT OFFICER 19CR1718- RESISTING LAWFUL ARREST 19CR1719- INJURING REAL PROPERTY 19CR1720- OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL FUNCTIONS 15,000 SEC. FTA HORNBUCKLE

LONG, MACKINNLEY DOB: 12/5/1999 19CR0625- AGGRESSIVE DRIVING 19CR1680- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF TO PROPERTY 19CR1681- BREAKING AND ENTERING 19CR1682- ARSON IN THE FIRST DEGREE 10,000 SEC. MCLEAN

LOSSIAH, JESSICA DOB: 10/1/1987 19CR2416- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS 1,000 UNSEC. TBA

LOSSIAH, KYLE DOB: 2/2/1988 19CR2194- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS 20CR0200- POSS. FIREARM BY FELON 20CR0211- POSS. W/INTENT TO SELL SCH. 2 NO BOND J. MOORE

MILLER, BESSIE 20CR0133- COMPULSORY SCHOOL ATTENDANCE TBA

MILLER, LARY DOB: 9/17/1981 19CR2402- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS 1,000 UNSEC. TBA

MITCHELL, LLOYD DOB: 11/21/1997 18CR1954- FALSE PRETENSES 18CR2080- FALSE PRETENSES 18CR2228- LARCENY 19CR0173- ROBBERY 20CR0113- SIMPLE POSS. OF MARIJUANA 20CR0114- POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 PHILLIPS ON UNDERLYING

PARTON, ANNA DOB: 7/10/1982 19CR1219- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 4 19CR1220- DRUGS: SIMPLE POSS. OF MARIJUANA 19CR2293- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. PV 19CR2294- DRUGS: POSS. CON. PV 10,000 UNSEC. W/ EHC AND SUP. PROB. SMITH

PENLAND, ALYSON DOB: 10/24/1991 19CR0214- FICTIOUS LICENSE PLATE 19CR0813- FAILURE TO OBEY ORDER OF THE COURT 19CR0814- CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE PARTON

PRICE, COLBY DOB: 2/25/1992 19CR2281- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS 2,500 SEC. TBA

RADFORD, HUNTER DOB: 1/22/2000 19CR0600- NO INSURANCE 19CR0601- SPEEDING TO ELUDE 19CR1661- ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN 19CR1662- REC./POSS. STOLEN PROPERTY 19CR1663- ROBBERY W/ A DANGEROUS WEAPON 19CR1677- BREAKING AND ENTERING 19CR1678- ARSON IN THE FIRST DEGREE 19CR1679- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF TO PROPERTY 19CR2305- SIMPLE ASSAULT 30,000 SEC. SMITH

RATTLER, CORNELIA 19CR0781- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 PV 19CR1752- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 2 PV 20CR0193- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS 20CR0194- POSS. SCH. 2 20CR0195- POSS. SCH. 1 J. MOORE NO BOND

REED, ANTHONY DOB: 10/18/1978 18CR2588- DRUGS: M/S/D/P WITH INTENT TO SELL SCH. 2 18CR2589- DRUGS: TRAFFICKING 18CR2590- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 2 5,000 SEC. SMITH

SHERILL, JOHN DOB: 3/25/1987 18CR1710- LARCENY 18CR1711- FALSE PRETENSES 18CR1708- CHILD ABUSE IN SECOND DEGREE 18CR0689- OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL FUNCTIONS 18CR1288- W/O HAVING ELECTRONIC INSPECTION QUTHORIZATION FOR VEHICLE 18CR1289- DRIVERS LICENSED REVOKED 18CR1600- REVOKED LICENSE 18CR1325- REVOKED LICENSE: FICTICOUS REG. PLATE 18CR2058- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 2 20CR0186- POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 2 20CR0187- POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 2 20CR0188- POSS. STOLEN PROPERTY 7,500 SEC. PHILLIPS

SMITH, ASHLEY DOB: 9/22/1987 19CR1252- COMPULSORY SCHOOL ATTENDANCE PER. RECOG. KITE

SMITH, DEANNA DOB: 7/12/1982 19CR1928- PROVIDING/POSS. CONTRABAND PV NO BOND SMITH

SMITH, JULIE DOB: 10/21/1967 19CR1537- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 2 19CR1538- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 4 7,500 SEC. V. TEEM

SNEED, THAD DUSTIN DOB: 5/1/1982 15CR0322- LARCENY 18CR2866- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 2 15,000 SEC. FTA 19CR1352- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 2 5,000 SEC. FTA SMITH

SUTTON JR., JOHN DOB: 10/4/1996 20CR0156- ASSAULT ON FEMALE 20CR0157- ASSAULT ON A FEMALE 20CR0158- DISORDERLY CONDUCT 20CR0111- SIMPLE POSS. MARIJUANA 20CR0019- REVOKED LICENSE 20IF0004- WITHOUT HAVING A CURRENT INSPECTION STICKER NO BOND D. MOORE

SWAYNEY, DANNY DOB: 8/11/1977 19CR1442- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 2 FTA 7,500. SEC. D. MOORE

SWAYNEY, NATASHA DOB: 6/6/1984 18CR2241- DRIVING WHILE REVOKED 18CR2265- DRUGS: SELL/POSS. SCH. 1 18CR2153- DRIVING WHILE REVOKED 5,000 CASH PHILLIPS

SWIMMER, KEVIN 20CR0182- SIMPLE ASSAULT PER. RECOG. TBA

THOMPSON, JASON DOB: 5/15/1981 19CR1310- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 19CR1311- DRUGS: POSS. W/INTENT TO SELL SCH. 1 19CR1312- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 2 19CR1313- DRUGS: POSS. W/INTENT TO SELL SCH. 2 5,000 SEC. 19CR2421- POSS. SCH. 2 19CR2422- POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNLAIA 15,000 UNSEC. SMITH

TRAMPER, DUSTIN DOB: 11/30/1988 19CR1457- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 FTA 5,000 SEC. J. MOORE

WALKINGSTICK, CECIL DOB: 6/29/1977 15CR0995- FAILURE TO COMPLY W/ SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION Keeping registration current NO BOND 17CR1346- COMMUNICATING THREATS 19CR1448- BREAKING AND ENTERING 19CR1449- OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL FUNCTIONS 19CR1450- OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL FUNCTIONS 10,000 CASH SMITH

WELCH, BRADLEY DOB: 12/31/1994 19CR1906- PROVIDING ALCOHOL TO PERSON UNDER 21 PER. RECOG. TBA

WHITECOTTON, RAYMOND DOB: 4/20/1992 19CR0700- SIMPLE POSS. OF MARIJUANA 1,000 SEC. J. MOORE

WILNOTY, LARANZO DOB: 1/11/1987 16CR1836- BURGLARY 16CR1837- LARCENY 16CR1838- REC./POSS. STOLEN PROPERTY 16CR1839- FALSE PRETENSES 17CR0477- BREAKING AND ENTERING 17CR0478- FAILURE TO OBEY LAWFUL OPRDER OF COURT 17CR0479- LARCENY 18CR1968- DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 18CR1969- CHILD ABUSE IN SECOND DEGREE 18CR1970- DRUGS: POSS. SCH. 2 18CR1971- DRUGS: TRAFFICKING 19CR0703- SIMPLE POSS. OF MARIJUANA NO BOND SMITH

WOLFE, KELEETAH DOB: 9/10/1981 19CR1649- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 19CR1652- DRUGS: POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 19CR1653- FAILURE TO OBEY LAWFUL ORDER OF THE COURT 19CR1654- PROVIDING/POSS. CONTRABAND 3,500 CASH KITE

WOLFE, KERRI DOB: 7/21/1976 19CR1322- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 2,000 UNSEC. J. MOORE

WOLFE, THOMAS DOB: 3/15/1983 19CR1957- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS KARLA WOOD