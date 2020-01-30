SPEAKING OF FAITH: Righteousness, his part…our part, developing holiness

REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

“The Word is Spirit—and is Life. Read His Word for yourself. Be like Him in Spirit and in Truth. Holiness is on you—it’s your part. He has already saved us and has given us His Righteousness if we have made Him our Lord and Savior. This is known as the Process of Sanctification—‘being changed’ by the renewing of our minds. Repentance begins and ultimately results in our developing holiness. As we choose not do things that are sin, really believing Him, and doing as He says in His Word, we begin its development. It is fully turning away from what causes ourselves and others so much pain. It becomes the lifestyle through which we can truly live,” explains Pastor Melton.

“Understand that God does not forgive us with the, ‘I’m sorrys’, we may be offering Him. God only forgives what actions or words of which we have truly repented. If we have done something for which we now feel guilty and ashamed, and being convicted by our knowledge of righteousness, (wishing it had never happened) we need to say ‘no’ to sin and never do it again. When we say ‘no’ to sin, it is ascribed to us as holiness—being fully penitent. In our knowing it’s something that hurts and causes Lord Jesus pain, since He’s touched by our ‘infirmities’, it can help strengthen our resolve not to do so again. However, our very words can kill us. The more times that one can say ‘no’ to sin, makes it harder for the devil to get under our defenses. Keep your defenses up, reminding yourself by reading His Word out loud, so that any foul spirit also hears it. Psalm 91 is great for this!

“In 2 Corinthians 7:7-12 we can see how the church family in Corinth handled their collective sorrow for sin—that was ‘unto repentance’—for the whole church. To overcome any sin, hate it! Scripture tells us, ‘to love what God loves, and to hate what God hates’.

“Be more Christ-like. If we do not behave in a more godly manner, it can cost us. It can cost us our witness, or a raise, or even our job, and it can cause us to suffer heavenly damage, too. Actions do speak louder than words. We are also to have a healthy ‘Fear’ of God. This ‘Fear’ means ‘to hold so powerful a being ‘in reverential awe and great respect’. After all, He holds our very next breath… Repentance is brought on as we develop a healthy ‘fear’ and respect of and for the Lord. Repentance gives one a ‘vehement desire’ or ‘zeal for the things and ways of God’ as we walk closer with Him. By this action of true repentance, we are ourselves vindicated, being cleared of everything concerning the matter. Our vindication can also come as a result of it being also His revenge against the devil through our display of true repentance and our salvation. With our being totally cleansed, we can be joyful in our Lord. The sorrow which had come, brought on by the true repentance, now becomes a virtual joy for us.

“Then if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways,

I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land.

“My eyes will be open and my ears attentive to every prayer made in this place.”

2 Chronicles 7: 14-15 (NLT)

“This is not just a one-time event. Every part—the sin of commissions and those of omissions, must be repented of in order to change attitudes, actions, words spoken, and life issues by praying as we should, even repenting for a lack of prayer.

“People who conceal their sins will not prosper, but if they confess and turn from them, they will receive mercy.”

Proverbs 28:13 (NLT)

“Also, read five Psalms each day, (150) and one chapter from Proverbs, (31), so one can read through Psalms and Proverbs once each month. Even that can change a life with their wisdom and wonderful word pictures of God, His Creation, and advice in dealing with the types of people around us.

“Lord, work on me, too… What is He working on in your life?” asks Pastor Tim. “Become more grateful to God, to parents, leaders, and teachers, as you see your own life attitudes change. Read Matt. 4:17; 5:28; James 4:8; 2 Peter 3:9; 2 Chronicles 30:9; Rev. 3:19.