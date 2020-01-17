SCC announces fall 2019 graduates

SYLVA – More than 180 graduates earned their associate degrees, diplomas and/or certificates from Southwestern Community College in the fall semester.

Of those graduates, 16 earned Cum Laude honors (3.50-3.69 GPA), while 20 were named Magna Cum Laude (3.70-3.89 GPA) and 12 were Summa Cum Laude (3.90-4.00 GPA).

The following list includes all graduates from Cherokee, along with their fields of study, types of academic credentials earned and – when applicable – academic honors:

* Donna Lynn Armachain, Certificate, Accounting and Finance, Certificate, Accounting and Finance – Tax Accounting

* Samantha Alexis Bark, Diploma, Office Administration, Magna Cum Laude, Certificate, Office Administration, National Technical Honor Society, Alpha Beta Gamma

* Cayla Blayne Cucumber, Certificate, Business Administration, Alpha Beta Gamma

* Kenneth Dwight Dawkins, Certificate, Accounting and Finance

* Lucretia Hicks Dawkins, Associate in Applied Science, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude

* Lula Lovelle Davis, Certificate, Accounting and Finance, Certificate, Accounting and Finance – Tax Accounting

* Bettina Sue Hornbuckle, Diploma, Office Administration

* Rose Mary McCoy, Associate in Arts, Summa Cum Laude, National Technical Honor Society

* Tashina Lynn Rodriguez, Diploma, Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude

* Devan Kyle Price, Certificate, Information Technology – Network Management Operating System

* Miranda Adine Rae Smith, Certificate, Business Administration

* Suzette W. Sanchez, Certificate, Medical Assisting

* Christopher Santoyo, Certificate, Mechatronics Engineering Technology – Basic

* Lacey Lukowicz Smith, Associate in Applied Science, Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude, National Technical Honor Society

* Jordyn E. Thompson, Associate in Arts

* Michael David Thompson, Associate in Applied Science, Information Technology – Support & Services, Summa Cum Laude, Certificate, Information Technology – Support & Services User Support, National Technical Honor Society, Alpha Beta Gamma

* Brittany Welch, Associate in Arts

– Southwestern Community College release