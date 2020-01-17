Published On: Fri, Jan 17th, 2020

SCC announces fall 2019 graduates

 

SYLVA – More than 180 graduates earned their associate degrees, diplomas and/or certificates from Southwestern Community College in the fall semester.

Of those graduates, 16 earned Cum Laude honors (3.50-3.69 GPA), while 20 were named Magna Cum Laude (3.70-3.89 GPA) and 12 were Summa Cum Laude (3.90-4.00 GPA).

Jordyn Thompson, right, of Cherokee, receives her degree from SCC President Dr. Don Tomas during Southwestern’s graduation on Dec. 18, 2019 in Sylva. (SCC photo)

The following list includes all graduates from Cherokee, along with their fields of study, types of academic credentials earned and – when applicable – academic honors: 

* Donna Lynn Armachain, Certificate, Accounting and Finance, Certificate, Accounting and Finance – Tax Accounting

* Samantha Alexis Bark, Diploma, Office Administration, Magna Cum Laude, Certificate, Office Administration, National Technical Honor Society, Alpha Beta Gamma

* Cayla Blayne Cucumber, Certificate, Business Administration, Alpha Beta Gamma

* Kenneth Dwight Dawkins, Certificate, Accounting and Finance

* Lucretia Hicks Dawkins, Associate in Applied Science, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude

* Lula Lovelle Davis, Certificate, Accounting and Finance, Certificate, Accounting and Finance – Tax Accounting

* Bettina Sue Hornbuckle, Diploma, Office Administration

* Rose Mary McCoy, Associate in Arts, Summa Cum Laude, National Technical Honor Society

* Tashina Lynn Rodriguez, Diploma, Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude

* Devan Kyle Price, Certificate, Information Technology – Network Management Operating System

* Miranda Adine Rae Smith, Certificate, Business Administration

* Suzette W. Sanchez, Certificate, Medical Assisting

* Christopher Santoyo, Certificate, Mechatronics Engineering Technology – Basic

* Lacey Lukowicz Smith, Associate in Applied Science, Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude, National Technical Honor Society

* Jordyn E. Thompson, Associate in Arts

* Michael David Thompson, Associate in Applied Science, Information Technology – Support & Services, Summa Cum Laude, Certificate, Information Technology – Support & Services User Support, National Technical Honor Society, Alpha Beta Gamma

* Brittany Welch, Associate in Arts

– Southwestern Community College release

