Open call for vendors for 23rd Annual Greening Up the Mountains Festival 

The Greening Up the Mountains Festival, set for Saturday, April 25 in downtown Sylva from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is a heritage arts festival that celebrates the arrival of Spring through both traditional and contemporary forms of Appalachian art, music, food, and beverage which honor our community and local artisans. The Greening Up The Mountains Festival is now in its 23rd year and is inviting applications from artisans and food vendors. The festival is sponsored by the Town of Sylva and the Main Street Sylva Association and typically enjoys crowds upwards 12,000 attendees and has 175 vendor booth spaces. In addition to a variety of arts, crafts, and food vendors, attendees can enjoy a 5k run, youth talent contest, beverage arts featuring local craft breweries, and live music throughout the day.

Applications will be accepted through March 15 and can be downloaded at http://www.greeningupthemountains.com

Info: Kendra Hamm, event coordinator, at greeningupthemountains@gmail.com

– Greening Up the Mountains release