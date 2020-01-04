Officer-involved shooting in Big Cove

Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) officers responded at approximately 8:01 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 to a reported call of a traffic accident in the Big Cove Community.

Upon arrival, CIPD officers encountered an armed male subject. A confrontation ensued and led to the officer discharging his firearm. The subject was shot, and he was transported to an area hospital. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave and the case has been turned over to the FBI. No further details are available at this time.

– Cherokee Indian Police Department release